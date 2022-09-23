Navratri 2022: Know About 9 Avatars Of Maa Durga Worshipped During This Auspicious Festival

THE FESTIVAL of Navratri is just a few days away and the nine-day-long auspicious festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. During these days, devotees keep fast and worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Moreover, Navratri is considered to be a symbol of victory of good over evil. This year, Navratri will start on September 26 and will come to an end on 5th October.

All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to nine avatars of Maa Durga and devotees worship all the avatars. Learn about 9 forms of Durga worshipped on Navratri.

Maa Shailputri

On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. She is depicted with two hands and carries Trishul in the right hand and the lotus flower in the left hand. Goddess Parvati took birth as the daughter of Lord Himalaya. Shail means the mountain and that's why Goddess is known as Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain.

Maa Brahmcharini

On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is depicted to have two hands, and she carries Jap Mala in the right hand and Kamandal in the left hand. It is also believed that Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes, is governed by Goddess Brahmacharini.

Maa Chandraghanta

On the third day of Navratri, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped. She is depicted wearing the semi-circular moon (Chandra) on her forehead. The half-moon on her forehead looks like the bell (Ghanta) and because of that, she is called Chandra-Ghanta. She also mounts on the tigress.

Maa Kushmanda

Goddess Kushmanda is depicted to have eight hands and she is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi because of that. She has the power and capability to live inside the Sun. It is believed that the glow and radiance of her body are as luminous as that of the Sun.

Maa Skandmata

Maa Skandmata is depicted with four hands and carries lotus flowers in her upper two hands. She is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. Moreover, she holds baby Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, in one of her right hands and keeps the other right hand in Abhaya Mudra.

Maa Katyayani

On the sixth day of Navratri, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. She is depicted with four hands and rides on a lion. She also carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hand and keeps her right hand in Abhaya and Varada Mudras.

Maa Kaalratri

Goddess Kaalratri, also known as Goddess Shubhankari, is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. She has a dark black complexion and rides on a donkey. She also has an auspicious power within her ferocious form.

Maa Mahagauri

It is believed that Goddess Shailputri at the age of sixteen was extremely beautiful and was blessed with a fair complexion and that is why she is known as Goddess Mahagauri. She adorns white clothes only, and due to that, she is also known as Shwetambardhara.

Maa Siddhidatri

Siddhdatri-Siddhi means meditative ability and Dhatri means giver. This form is of ardhnarishwar as she appeared from the left half of Lord Shiva. With four hands, the Goddess Siddhidatri sits on a lotus.