Navratri 2022: Green Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Celebrities For Day 5 Of The Festival

NAVRATRI, an auspicious Hindu festival is being celebrated with great fervour and joy in the country. The festival began on September 26 and will culminate on October 5 with the culmination of the Dussehra festival. From wearing nine different colors to worshipping nine avatars of Maa Durga, devotees are celebrating the festival with great fervour and joy.

On the fifth day of Navratri, Maa Skandamata is worshipped by the devotees and green color is the auspicious color for the day. The green color symbolizes nature and provokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Take a look below at the mesmerizing green outfits styled by the Bollywood divas to get inspiration for your Navratri fifth-day outfit.

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina is looking super beautiful in this green embroidered net saree. Saree is a wholesome outfit for any festive occasion. You can pair this similar saree with earrings and minimal makeup.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is acing this classy yet complementary saree efficiently. It is an embroidered green piece saree with a golden border. You can pair it with a sleeveless blouse and flaunt it on the fifth day of Navratri.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor efficiently graces in any outfit. This floral saree is gorgeous and you can style your fashion game by pairing it with bangles and jhumkas.

4. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor's fashion choices are on point. This plain saree with border embroidery will keep you at ease and comfortability. You can style this saree with bangles and jhumkas with minimal makeup.

5. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is looking alluring in this green sharara. From her hair to her makeup, her fashion statement leaves a mark. You can pair this sharara with jhumkas and bangles.