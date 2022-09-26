Navratri 2022: Festive Looks Inspired By Bollywood Diva Kiara Advani To Make You Look All Glam

The season of festivals is here. With devotees across the nation gearing up for the big festivals in the upcoming days, the festivities of Navratri have officially begun. The first day of Navratri will be celebrated across India on September 26, 2022.

The first day is marked to worship Goddess Shailputri, where devotees offer prayers and chant mantras to celebrate the Devi shakti. Devotees set up pandals for Maa Durga inside their homes and also visit Pandals to mark the special festivities.

If you are looking for some festive-inspo to get your outfit ready for your next outing, take a look at Bollywood star Kiara Advani’s noteworthy looks that will make you look uber glam this season.

Sheer White Saree

The ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ star looked ethereal in a gorgeous sheer white saree during the promotions of her film. Giving a contemporary touch to her saree, the diva paired it up with a sweetheart neckline blouse.

Gorgeous Sharara Set

Kiara Advani opted for a stunning blue sharara set in one of her recent outings. The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star looked stylish in fit-and-flare sharara trousers with colorful playful prints all over. The actor paired it up with a stylish bralette-styled blouse and a cape.

Gharara Set

If a sari is too intimidating for you while a sharara might be too mainstream, opt for a gharara set this festive season. Kiara Advani promoted her film ‘Laxxmi Bomb’ looking beautiful in a gharara and a cropped blouse. The actor matched it with a striped dupatta to complete her look.

Fusion Lehenga

Kiara Advani looked breathtaking in a black and white outfit for the promotions of her film ‘Shershah’. The actor paired the lehenga with a belt and accessorized the look with a pair of jhumkas.

Parrot Green Saree With A Floral Touch

The ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ star looked beautiful in a parrot green saree which she teamed up with a floral blouse. The diva accessorized her look with a pair of jhumkas and pink bangles to add a quirky touch to her outfit.