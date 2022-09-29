Navratri 2022: Fasting Tips For Pregnant Women

NAVRATRI is a nine-day-long festival which is celebrated across the country by worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. This year the festival is being celebrated from September 26 to October 5, culminating with Vijaydashmi or Dussehra. People are celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm and joy. Devotees observe fast during the nine days of the festival to honour and seek the blessing of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. However, expecting mothers observing fasts should keep in mind some important tips so that their health is not hampered.

Read below some efficient fasting tips for pregnant women during the auspicious festival.

1. Consume sufficient carbohydrates

The glucose provided by carbohydrates acts as an optimal fuel for the maintenance of maternal and foetal brain functions. Carbohydrates are a source of good energy to the brain and muscles in the body which help you to remain energetic and productive throughout the day. Kuttu is an amazing combination of carbohydrates and protein.

2. Stay Hydrated

When you are pregnant, you need more water than an average person to form amniotic fluids, produce extra blood, build new tissues, carry nutrients and flush out wastes and toxins. To maintain a healthy mind and body during the Navratri fasting.

3. Do not Overeat

Overeating can lead to indigestion and weight gain, especially when you consume foods that are high in sugar and salt during your pregnancy.

4. Consume seasonal fruits and vegetables

In Navratri fasting, almost all fruits can be consumed. For pregnant women, you should add more fruits and vegetables to your fasting diet. Fruits provide vitamins, fibre, and folate which help in keeping the woman and the baby healthy. Consuming a variety of fruits and vegetables helps in the release of calories and keeps the individual hydrated and satiated throughout the day.

5. Avoid Fried Food

People observe fasting during Navratri and make plenty amounts of fried food such as puris, kachoris, tikkis etc. Fried food raises the cholesterol levels, blood pressure and blood sugar levels in an individual. Instead of fried food, try to consume steamed or roasted food items.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment)