Navratri 2022: Famous Garba and Dandiya Events You Can Visit In Delhi-NCR

NVARATRI, a nine-day festival is infused with festivities, dancing and joy all around. The Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations are worshipped during the festival and also include nine different colors. Navratri is not just a festival but an emotion where people come together and enjoy the festival with high spirits and enthusiasm. One of the highlights of this festival is the grand dandiya and Garba nights that take place. If you're looking for dandiya and Garba nights, we have curated a list of some places in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Garba-Dandiya nights.

1. Delhi Haat

Delhi Haat is one of the most colorful places in Delhi when it comes to cultural programmes. You can enjoy non-stop dancing with Gujrati troops. The Garba and dandiya nights organized in Delhi Haat provide complimentary dandiya sticks and prizes for couples. With DJ music, lots of food stalls and a trinkets shop, Dilli Haat is one of the best places to enjoy Navratri.

When To Go: October 2, 2022

Location: Dilli Haat, South Delhi (Opposite INA Market)

2. Dandiya Night, Pacific Mall

From chogada tara to dholira, you can enjoy your dandiya and garba craze at Pacific Mall in Dwarka. The dandiya nights organized here consist of live music, DJ, non-stop music, delicious food, exciting prizes and a photo booth to capture your Navratri dandiya moments. You can enjoy dandiya under the stars at this place.

When to Go: September 30 and October 1, 2022

Location: Dwarka Sector 21 metro station, Pacific Mall

3. Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

Dandiya night will be organized on October 1 at Sarita Vihar, New Delhi. You can visit the event in the evening around 6 PM and enjoy dandiya and Garba under mesmerizing decorations and night skies. Dress up in ethnic wear and enjoy the unlimited music, food stalls, stage group performances, shopping stalls, selfie centers, lucky draw vouchers etc.

When to Go: October 1, 2022

Location: Pocket C Park, Community Centre, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

4. Dandiya Dhamaal, Greater Noida

Gaur City in Greater Noida is set to organize two days of festive fervor with DJ, games, fun and frolic. You can witness amazing Navratri festivities here. Titles such as Dandiya King and Queen, Best traditional dress-up Male, and Best traditional dress-up Female are organized for the event.

When To Go: October 1 & 2, 2022

Location: Gaur City Complex, Greater Noida

5. Palam Vihar, Gurugram

The dandiya event in Palam Vihar, Gurugram is all set to be organised on September 30, 2022. The entries start around 6 PM on the day of the event. Experience the true essence of dandiya and Garba here.

When to go: September 30, 2022

Location: Padam Green, near MCD toll Tax, Palam Vihar