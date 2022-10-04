Navratri 2022 Day 9: Pink Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Celebrities For Maha Navami

NAVRATRI is being celebrated with great passion and zeal. It is a nine day festival which began on September 26 and culminates on October 5 with Dussehra. With the last day of Navratri, known as Maha Navami, the ninth day holds special significance as an important ritual of Kanya Puja is performed on this day and devotees seeks blessings of Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations.

The last day of Navratri is popularly known as Maha Navami and Maa Siddhidatri is worshiped on the day. Along with that, pink is the auspicious color for the ninth day of Navratri. Look below to take inspiration from popular Bollywood celebrities to choose your Day 9 outfits.

1. Alia Bhatt

Gracing this simple pink lehenga, Alia looks gorgeous. She has combined a simple blouse and dupatta along with the lehenga. You can pair it with earrings, a choker necklace and some bangles along with a minimal makeup.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

The actress aces every outfit with glamor. This pink subtle outfit worn by Janhvi Kapoor is an elegant and comfortable choice for Navratri Maha Navami. Add jhumkas and a nice hairstyle to the style you look in this pink suit.

3. Katrina Kaif

Saree is always the best choice for any festive season. On the last day of Navratri, you can style this pink saree along with some sparkly bangles, jhumkas and a light makeup.

4. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looks extravagantly beautiful in this pink saree styled along with a necklace and small earring pieces. You can style your fashion statement with the saree along with a choker necklace and bangles.