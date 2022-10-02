Navratri 2022 Day 8: Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras And Significance Of Maha Ashtami

THE auspicious festival of Navratri is here and devotees are celebrating the nine-day festival with great frevour and excitement. This year, Navratri 2022 started on September 26 and will end on October 5 with Dusshera. During Navratri days, people observe fast and worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga. On Day 8 or Maha Ashtami, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped.

Goddess Mahagauri is compared with the conch, the Moon, and the white flower of Kunda. The mount of Goddess Mahagauri and Goddess Shailputri is a bull and therefore they are known as Vrisharudha. Goddess Mahagauri is depicted with four hands. She carries Trishul in one right hand and keeps the second right hand in Abhaya Mudra. She adorns Damaru in one left hand and keeps the second left hand in Varada Mudra.

Goddess Mahagauri is auspicious, and protects as well punishes according to the deeds of the people. Goddess bestows with spritual enlightenment and grants salvation.

Navratri Day 8: Shubh Muhurat

The Durga Ashtami will begin at 06:47 PM on October 02 and conclude at 04:37 PM on October 03. The timings for Sandhi Puja are from 04:13 PM to 05:01 PM. If you want to do Saraswati Pradhan Puja, the timing for Purva Ashadha Puja Muhurat is from 07:31 AM to 01:09 PM on October 03.

Navratri Day 8: Colour

The auspicious colour for Navratri Day 8 or Ashtami Tithi is Peacock Green.

Navratri Day 8 2022: Puja Rituals

- Devotees should take early bath and wear clean clothes.

- In many houses and temples Havan is organised.

- Idol of Goddess is placed near Kalasha.

- Offer Pan and Supari to Goddess.

- Flowers are offered, preferably Gurhal flower.

- Deepak of ghee is lit in front of the idol.

- Shri Durga Saptshati Path is recited.

- Mantras of Maa Mahagauri are chanted.

- Aarti is performed and Bhog is offered in the morning as well in the evening.

Navratri Day 8: Strota

Sarvasankata Hantri Tvamhi Dhana Aishwarya Pradayanim

Jnanada Chaturvedamayi Mahagauri Pranamamyaham

Sukha Shantidatri Dhana Dhanya Pradayanim

Damaruvadya Priya Adya Mahagauri Pranamamyaham

Trailokyamangala Tvamhi Tapatraya Harinim

Vadadam Chaitanyamayi Mahagauri Pranamamyaham