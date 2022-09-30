Navratri 2022 Day 6: Know The Significance, Shubh Muharat, Puja Vidhi And Other Details Here

THE festival of Navratri is the most auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar. It is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival spans nine nights and ten days and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Navratri is a festival that is observed four times a year but is celebrated two times. The Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in spring and Shardiya Navratri is celebrated in autumn.

Shardiya Navratri, this year commenced on September 26 and will culminate on October 5 with Vijayadashami. The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga and each day has a significant colour associated with it. The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to the ferocious warrior avatar of Maa Durga, known as Maa Katyayani. The Mahishasurmardini, who rides a lion and holds a lotus flower with multiple weapons including Lord Shiva's trident and a sword is worshipped on the Shashthi Tithi of Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Significance

In order to destroy demon Mahishasura, Goddess Parvati took the form of Maa Katyayani which is considered the most violent form of her. In this form, Goddess Parvati is also known as Warrior Goddess. It is believed that the planet Brihaspati is governed by Goddess Katyayani. She rides on a magnificent lion and carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hand and keeps her right hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudras. According to the religious texts, Goddess Parvati was born at the house of sage Katya because of which, this avatar of her is known as Katyayani.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Date and Shubh Muharat

The sixth day of Shardiya Navratri falls on October 1, Saturday. The Shukla Shashthi begins at 10:34 PM on September 30 to 08:46 PM on October 01, 2022, according to Drik Panchang.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Colour

The colour associated with the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri is grey. Wearing grey on the Shashthi Tithi of Navratri represents balanced emotions in an individual. You can style any grey colour outfit for this day's Navratri celebrations.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Puja Vidhi

The Puja Vidhi for Shashthi Tithi includes bathing early in the morning and wearing clean clothes for performing the puja. Once completed with the daily chores, start the puja by lighting a ghee lamp for Maa Katyayani and chanting mantras along with the puja. Offer fresh lotus flowers, bhog and Ashok to the Goddess. You should also chant mantras and recite prayers to complete the puja vidhi.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Bhog

It is believed auspicious to offer honey to Maa Katyayani on the sixth day of the festival. You can also offer fresh fruits and sweets to the Goddess. After offering bhog to Maa Katyayani, you can distribute it to temples and needy people.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Mantra

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah.

Prathana

Chandarhasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana,

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini.

Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Katyayani Rupena Samsthita,

Namastasayai Namastasayai Namastasayai Namo Namah.

Aarti