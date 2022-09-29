Navratri 2022 Day 5: Know Significance, Mantra, Puja Vidhi And Other Details Here

NAVRATRI is an important festival that is observed by Hindus across the country. From wearing dresses of nine colours to worshipping nine forms of Goddess Durga, devotees celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm.

Today is the fifth day of Navratri, and Maa Skandamata, one of the nine forms of Goddess is worshipped on this day. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Skandamata rides on a lion and has four hands. She holds different things in all of her hands. In one of her hands, she holds the infant form of her son Lord Skanda, while in her other hand she holds Abhaymudra. She also holds lotus flowers in her other two hands.

The name Skandamata signifies that she is the mother of Lord Skanda.

Navratri Day 5: Significance

As per the mythology, it is believed that those who worship Maa Skandamata will be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and power.

Navratri Day 5 Colour: Yellow

Since wearing different colours on different days is considered auspicious, devotees on fifth day of Navratri should wear Green colour as it symbolises optimism and good health.

Navratri Day 5: Puja Vidhi

At first, devotees should take an early morning bath and wear yellow colour. Yellow coloured clothes signifies positivity, optimism, good health and happiness. Following that the devotees should place the idol of the Goddess on a chowki and offer her yellow flowers, kumkum, ghee, and Gangajal.

Navratri Day 5: Bhog

Lordess Skandamata is worshipped by offering bananas as bhog. Several people also prepare delicacies with bananas in order to please the Goddess.

Navratri Day 5: Mantra

On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees should enchant the below-mentioned Mantra

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah

Navratri Day 5: Shubh Muhurat

The Brahma Muhurt will start from 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM, meanwhile, the Amrit Kalam will be observed from 6:18 PM to 7:51 PM. Vijaya Muhurt on the other hand will appear between 2:10 PM and 2:58 PM.

According to the religious text, the importance of each Navratri differs from Yuga to Yuga. However, most religious texts believe that the demon Mahishasura was killed by one of the ferocious forms of Goddess Durga. Hence, the festival embarks on the victory of good over evil.