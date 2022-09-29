Navratri 2022: Yellow Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Celebrities For Day 4 Of The Festival

NAVRATRI is a nine-day-long festival celebrated by Hindus across the country. It is a festival that worships the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. It is the festival of the victory of good over evil. This year Navratri is being celebrated from September 26 to October 5 with the last day as Dussehra or Vijaydashmi.

The nine days of the Navratri festival spread happiness, peace and joy among the people. Celebrations in different parts of the country take place including worship of nine Goddesses, observing fast, dandiya nights, and grand pandals which add high enthusiasm to the festival. Navratri is also associated with nine colours for each day. The fourth day of Navratri is associated with yellow colour, a bright warm colour that spreads positivity and happiness among all. Have a look below at the gorgeous yellow outfits of Bollywood celebrities to enhance your fourth-day Navratri look.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is looking mesmerizing in this lehenga designed by famous designer Manish Malhotra. This outfit can be worn on the fourth day of Navratri. You can pair a simply embroidered lehenga with beautiful jhumkas and bangles. This simple chic look will leave you looking stunning.

2. Kajol Devgan

Kajol is looking mesmerizing in this minimal yellow saree with simple borders. You can complete this saree look by pairing it with bangles, a choker necklace and earrings. This look will give you a goddess look and is an amazing option for a Navratri outfit.

3. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor always aces her style game. In this yellow saree, she is looking stunning. The saree has golden embroidery work over it which is completing the overall saree appearance. You can pair your saree with a white or similar colour blouse. Wearing jhumkas and bangles will make you look efficiently gorgeous in the outfit.

4. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is looking breathtaking in this sharara look. Sharara is in trend and is very comfortable for any festive season. You can style your sharara with a yellow blouse and coat. You can pair it with a minimal choker necklace and earrings.