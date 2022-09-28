Navratri 2022 Day 4: How To Worship Maa Kushmanda; Know Shubh Muharat, Mantras And Other Details

NAVRATRI is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals across the country. The nine-day-long festival is devoted to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga that are worshipped during the festival. The country is celebrating the festival from September 26 to October 5 this year. According to the beliefs, during Shardiya Navratri, Goddess Durga killed the mighty demon Mahishasura. It is also believed that Lord Rama also worshipped Goddess Durga during Shardiya Navratri.

The fourth day of Navratri is associated with Maa Kushmanada. Devotees worship Maa Kushmanda on the fourth day of the festival to seek her blessings. It is believed that worshipping Maa Kushmanda gets rid of all kinds of troubles and blesses one with happiness and prosperity.

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Significance

According to Drik Panchang, Goddess Parvati, after taking the form of Siddhidatri, started living inside the centre of the sun so that he can liberate energy to the world. Goddess Kushmanda is known to have the power and capability to love inside the sun. The glow and radiance of her body are as luminous as the sun. It is believed that Maa Kushmanda provides direction and energy to the sun. God Sun is governed by Goddess Kushmanda.

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Date and Shubh Muharat

The fourth day of Navratri will be celebrated on September 29. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 01:27 AM on September 29 and end at 12:08 AM on September 30, 2022.

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Colour

The colour associated with Day 4 of Navratri is Yellow. The warm colour keeps the person cheerful all day. You can enjoy Navratri festivities with a sense of unparalleled optimism and joy by wearing yellow colour.

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Puja Vidhi

On the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, get up early in the morning and take a bath. After completing the daily chores, worship Maa Kushmanada and offer vermilion, red flowers, akshat etc. After this, recite Maa Durga Chalisa, Maa Kushmanda Chalisa, and Durga Saptashati by lighting a ghee lamp and incense sticks.

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Bhog

You can offer Malpuas, curd and halwa to Maa Kushmanda on the fourth day of Navratri. After offering bhog to Maa Kushmanda, distributing it in temples is also considered very auspicious. Fresh seasonal fruits such as bananas, apples and papaya, can also be offered to the Goddess.

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Mantra

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

Prathana

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhriaplutameva Cha,

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me.

Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samasthita,

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.

Aarti