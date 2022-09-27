Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Mantras, Shubh Muharat And All You Need To Know

THE most awaited and auspicious festival Navratri is being celebrated across the country. It is the most revered Hindu festival observed in honor of Goddess Durga. The festival spans over nine nights and witnesses grand celebrations and joy all across the country.

All nine days associated with nine incarnations of Maa Durga. Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day, Maa Brahmacharini on the second, Maa Chandraghanta on the third and so on.

Navratri 2022 Day 3: Significance

Goddess Chandraghanta is the married form of the Goddess Parvati. After getting married to Lord Shiva, Goddess Mahagauri started adorning her forehead with half Chandra, because of which Goddess Parvati was known as Goddess Chandraghanta. She is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. It is believed that the planet Shukra is governed by Goddess Chandraghanta.

This form of Goddess Parvati is peaceful and for the welfare of her devotees. Maa Chandraghanta is always ready for war with all her weapons. According to the beliefs, the sound of the moon bell on her forehead expels all types of spirits away from her devotees.

Navratri 2022 Day 3: Date and Shubh Muharat

The third day of Navratri will be celebrated on September 28. According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muharat will begin at 02:28 on September 28 to 01:27 AM on September 29, 2022. The auspicious timing for Brahma Muhurat begins at 04:36 AM and ends at 05:24 AM.

Navratri 2022 Day 3: Color

The color associated with Day 3 of Navratri is Royal Blue. The vivid shade of this color represents richness and tranquility. You can participate in Navratri celebrations with the elegance of royal blue color.

Navratri 2022 Day 3: Puja Vidhi

On the third day of Navratri, get up early at Brahma Muharat and clean your place. Chant the mantra 'Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah' along with the puja. After this, offer flowers, scent, incense, akshat, vermilion and sweets made of milk to Maa Chandraghanta. after this do Durga Saptashati, Durga Chalisa and aarti.

Navratri 2022 Day 3: Mantra

Om Devi Chnadraghantayai Namah

Prathana:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita,

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.

Aarti: