Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muharat, Mantras And All You Need To Know

NAVRATRI, the nine-day Hindu festival is the most auspicious and widely celebrated across the country. Navratri is a festival that is observed four times a year but is celebrated two times. The Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in spring and Shardiya Navratri is celebrated in autumn. This year Shardiya Navratri is being celebrated on September 26 and will end on October 5. The nine days witness grand celebrations of the festival along with worshipping nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, also known as Navdurga.

While the first day of the festival began with the puja of Maa Shailputri, the second day of Navratri, the form of Navdurga, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped by the devotees.

Navratri 2022 Day 2: Significance

Goddess Parvati took birth at the home of Daksha Prajapati. In this form, the Goddess Parvati was a great Sati. Her unmarried form is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini. It is believed that Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes is governed by Goddess Brahmacharini.

According to Drik Panchang, Goddess Brahmacharini practised strict penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She performed austerity and that is why she is known as Brahmacharini.

Navratri 2022 Day 2: Date and Shubh Muharat

The second day of Navratri will be celebrated on September 27. As per Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat for the Dwitiya Tithi will be from 03:08 AM on September 27 to 02:28 AM on September 28.

Navratri 2022 Day 2: Puja Vidhi

To perform puja on the second day, the devotees should wake up early and take bath. Wear clean and fresh clothes for the puja. Dip the idol of Maa Brahmacharini in honey and milk and apply teeka on the forehead of the idol. Offer flowers, sandalwood, milk, curd and rice to the Goddess while performing puja. You can use hibiscus and white lotus for the puja on the second day of Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Day 2: Colour

The colour associated with the second day of Navratri is red. The red colour symbolizes passion and love and also is the most preferred colour of Chunni offered to the Goddess. This colour fills the person with vigour and vitality.

Navratri 2022 Day 2: Puja Mantra

Mantra:

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

Stuti:

Ya Devi Sarvbhteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita,

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.

Prathana:

Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu,

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama.

Aarti: