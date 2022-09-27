Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muharat, Bhog Recipe, Significance Of Red Color

THE nine-day auspicious festival Navratri is being celebrated with full enthusiasm and fervour in the country. Each day of Navaratri is associated with the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga.

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Navdurga. As per the Vedic texts, she is the female who pursues the sacred religious knowledge dedicating the second day to the female students. Maa Brahmacharini in her Sati form practiced devout austerity. She holds a rosary in her right hand, representing special Hindu prayers recited in her honor, and holds a water utensil in her left hand, which represents marital bliss. The Shubh Muharat for second day of Navratri is from 03:08 AM on September 27 to 02:28 AM on September 28.

Denoting strength, fierceness and power, red is the color for the second day of Navratri. As you celebrate the second day of the festival, we bring you some food items that you can offer as bhog to Maa Brahmacharini and then eat yourself as well in your fast.

1. Gud or Jaggery

The bhog considered auspicious for the second day of Navratri is sugar. One can offer gud or jaggery to Maa Brahmacharini. The colour for the second day is red and jaggery is brownish red and is the best bhog for the day.

2. Pumpkin and Apple Halwa

Halwa is an indispensable Indian dessert which is made on almost every occasion and festival. You can try pumpkin and apple halwa on the second day of Navratri to offer bhog to Goddess. This halwa requires minimum ingredients and tastes delicious.

Ingredients

Pumpkin (1 kg)

Apples (1 kg, cored and diced)

Cinnamon sticks

Butter/ghee/oil (2 tbsp)

Water (150 ml)

Sugar (150 gm)

Almonds (roasted, 2 tbsp)

Coconuts (grated, 2 tbsp)

Raisins (8-10)

How to make Pumpkin and Apple Halwa

In a pan, place pumpkin and apple and cook them until tender. Drain and mash pumpkin. Now, in a separate pan heat butter or ghee and add apples to it, cover and cook until soft on low flame. Mash the apples and mix with pumpkin. Cook for ten minutes until the puree becomes thick and dark, and add sugar to it. Continue to cook the halwa until it produces deep amber and glossy mixture. Garnish it with roasted almonds, raisins and grated coconut. Serve hot.

3. Kele Ki Barfi

Made with ripe bananas, Kele Ki Barfi is not just delicious, but healthy and nutritious too. It is rich in fiber and a very good option for bhog on the second day of Navratri.

Ingredients

Bananas (8)

Ghee (4 tbsp)

Sugar (4 cups)

Walnuts (1 cup)

Milk (10 cups)

Coconut (150 gm)

How to make Kele Ki Barfi

Peel the bananas and mash them properly in a bowl. In a pan, heat milk on medium flame. Once the milk heats a little, add the mashed bananas and cook until the milk dries up. Now, add butter and stir the mixture continuously until turns a little brownish. Add sugar, grated coconut and chopped walnut to the pan and stir. Cook it for 5-7 minutes and remove from the flame. Take a plate and f=grease it with butter or ghee and transfer the mixture onto it. Spread it evenly on the plate and garnish with almonds and grated coconuts. Refrigerate it for 10-15 mins and cut it into square barfi pieces.

4. Makhane Ki Kheer

It is a sweet dessert pudding made with Makhana. It is a very popular and sweet dish offered as bhog during Navratri.

Ingredients

Makhana (150 gm)

Milk (1 litre)

Ghee (3 tbsp)

Almonds (7-8)

Raisins (1/4 cup)

Sugar (1 cup)

Cashew (7-8)

Saffron (5)

Green Cardamom (1/2 tbsp)

How to make Makhana Kheer

Roast the dry fruits (almonds, cashews) in a pan. Now, take a pan and add milk to it. Meanwhile, grind the makhanas, almonds and cashews in a grinder to form a powder. When the milk in the pan starts to boil, add sugar, cardamom powder, saffron and a powdered mixture of dry fruits into the mixture. Stir it for a minute and add leftover cashews, almonds and makhana seeds into it. Stir it for 10 minutes until it turns soft and creamy. Garnish it with roasted almonds and cashews and offer bhog to Maa Brahmacharini.