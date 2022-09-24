Navratri 2022: Check Date, Subh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Other Details Of This Auspicious Festival

The nine-day auspicious festival of Navratri is just around the corner. These nine days are considered one of the most important days in the Hindu community. Every year, people across India celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm and zeal and also observe a fast for nine nights and ten days. People also worship nine forms of Maa Durga during these nine days.

As per Drik Panchang, the nine-day festival begins on the first day of the Ashwin lunar month with ghatasthapana. This year, the first day of Navratri will begin on September 26 with Shailputri and will come to an end on October 5 with Durga Visarjan and Dussehra celebrations.

Navratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drikpanchang, the shubh muhurat is as follows:

Ashwin Navratri starts: Monday, September 26, 2022

Pratipada date starts – September 26, 2022 at 03.23 am

Pratipada date ends – September 27, 03.08 am

Ghatasthapana Muhurta starts on 26 September between 6.11 am to 7:51 am

Abhijit Muhurta Starts on 26 September from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm

Meanwhile, several people will be confused about performing the Puja Vidhi during the nine-day festival. Here we bring you the right way to perform the Puja.

Navratri Puja Vidhi : 2022

People should clean the Puja room. Once done, different grains including wheat, jowar, and should be kept in a container made of clay with clean soil in it.

Now, people need to place a clean cloth over the idol of Goddess Durga. Now, a red cloth needs to be placed near the area where the Goddess is worshiped.

In a container, devotees need to put Ganga water, sandalwood or paste, flowers, turmeric, rice betel nuts, and Durva grass and cover the Kalash with a coconut.

Now, perform Aarti, and lamps are lighted in both morning and evenings

On the last day, the grains which were added to the container, distribute among family and friends.