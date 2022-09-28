Navratri 2022: Blue Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Celebrities For Day 3 Of The Festival

THE nine-day auspicious festival of Navratri is being celebrated with great fervor and joy across the country. Navratri is a festival that falls four times a year but is celebrated only two times, once in the bright half of the Ashvin calendar and the second time in the Gregorian month of September and October. The one that falls in September and October is known as Shardiya Navratri.

Along with the worshipping of nine avatars of Goddess Durga during the festival, nine different colors are associated with each day of Navratri. The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the royal Blue color. It is a vivid shade of blue color and represents richness and tranquility. If you haven't decided on your royal blue color outfit for Navratri Day 3, take inspiration from these Bollywood divas.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to carry a chic look on Navratri Day 3, you can take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe. With minimal makeup and earrings, you can upgrade your style with this traditional sharara with a stylish blouse and an extended cape.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in this blue color saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The blue color of her saree is adding a royal touch to her look. To carry such elegance, you can add a maang tika, choker necklace and minimal earrings to complete your Alia Bhatt-inspired look.

3. Kiara Advani

Jumpsuits are one-piece garments consisting of a blouse or shirt attached to trousers or shorts. This outfit worn by Kiara Advani is proof that jumpsuits can give a chic and serene look. This outfit has golden embroidery over it which is adding more elegance and beauty to it. You can pair this kind of jumpsuit with earrings and bangles.

4. Parineeti Chopra

Sarees have always been the first choice for any festive season. The sequin saree worn by Parineeti Chopra is giving a graceful and stylish statement. The blue color of the saree enhances the overall look. You can add earrings, a choker necklace or bangles and wear them on Navratri Day 3.

5. Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma in this blue Kashmiri embroidered kurta with sharara pants and dupatta is giving a classic and exquisite look. You can pair a similar set of kurta with sharara pants and a dupatta and add a minimal necklace, earrings and bindi to complete your overall beautiful look.