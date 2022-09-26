Navratri 2022: Best Places To Visit In Your City And Celebrate The Festival In Different Ways

THE auspicious day of Navratri is here and is celebrated with great zeal and fervour. Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival which will commence on September 26 and end on October 5 this year. Navratri falls four times a year, but is celebrated only twice, once in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month as Ashvin and the second time in the Gregorian month of September and October. The Navratri celebrated in the month of September-October is known as 'Shardiya Navratri.'

The festival is celebrated across the country in unique ways. You can visit different places to experience the festival gala to have an exquisite experience. This Shardiya Navratri, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has offered Vrat Thali for the people fasting while travelling in trains. We have brought you a list to add on places to visit this Shardiya Navratri for a beautiful festive experience. Read Below:

1. Katra, Jammu and Kashmir

Navratri is considered to be the best time to visit Vaishno Devi and seek Mata's blessings. Grand decorations at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding Jammu and Kashmir make it an eye-melting scenery for the pilgrims. The locals decorate the temple with fresh flowers and lights to create a colourful and vibrant ambience.

2. Mysore

Navratri in Mysore is celebrated as the Naada Habba festival. Mysore, the capital of Karnataka has a long tradition to celebrate Navratri with great pomp and grandeur. Mysore Palace is the epicentre of the festival. The palace is decorated with numerous numbers of lights bulbs and various cultural programs such as dance and music are organised in the evening on all days of Navratri.

3. Kolkata

Kolkata is a city well-known for its Navratri celebrations. Kolkata upholds large-scale, opulent pujas that attract people from across the country. The experience of visiting Kolkata during this nine-day festival will be full of excitement and joy. You can try their delicious food, grand hopping pandals and the very essence of Durga Puja.

4. Ahmedabad

With bright lights, soft sounds of folk music are common celebrations in Gujarat. Navratri here is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour. Every night people from different states come to celebrate the nine-day festival in Ahmedabad. The beautiful unimaginable colours and hearts full of festive excitement are the attractions of the festival here.

5. Varanasi

Varanasi is symbolised as Shiv ki Nagri and Navratri here is organised will huge pomp and excitement. You can visit nine different temples that are dedicated to the Goddess. The temples here are centuries old and are ancient pieces of literature. You can enjoy the spiritual and historical essence of the festival here.

6. Delhi

Navratri in Delhi is celebrated with enormous preparations. The capital celebrated Navratri with Garba and dandiya nights with a larger number of people participating and attending them. Ramleela plays are also organised throughout the city and you cannot miss the Ravana effigies on Dussehra in the city. You can also visit various temples in Delhi to seek blessings from Goddesses.

7. Mumbai

You will find Mumbai all decked up to celebrate Navratri with full enthusiasm. Seven big pandals are set up for the celebrations accompanied by celebrity nights. Garba and dandiya nights are witnessed as a part of the Navratri celebrations.