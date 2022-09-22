Navratri 2022: 11 Mantras To Chant During This Nine-Day Festival

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 05:26 PM IST
The nine-day-long auspicious festival of Navratri is just around the corner. These nine days are celebrated in the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. People during these nine days observe fast and worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga. The festival comes to an end with the immersion of the Goddess' idols on Vijay Dashami.
The festival is considered as one of the most auspicious nine days in the Hindu religion as Navratri is considered to be a symbol of victory of good over evil. This year the festival will start on September 26 and will come to an end on 5th October. Every incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshiped during these nine days.
Navratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat
According to the Drikpanchang, the shubh muhurat is as follows:
Ashwin Navratri starts: Monday, September 26, 2022
Pratipada date starts – September 26, 2022 at 03.23 am
Pratipada date ends – September 27, 03.08 am
Ghatasthapana Muhurta starts on 26 September between 6.11 am to 7:51 am
Abhijit Muhurta Starts on 26 September from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm
Since the festival is just around the corner, here we bring you the top 11 mantras to chant during these days.
1.Maa Durga Beejakshar Mantra
Om dumm Durgaye namah
2. Maa Kaali Beejakshar Mantra
Om Krim Kalikaye namah
3. Maa Bhagwati Mantra
Om ain heen kleem Chamunday vichche
4. Shree Mahakali Stuti
Kaali Kaali Mahakaali, Kalike parmeshwari
Sarvanand kare Devi, Narayani Namastu te
5. Shree Sheetla Mata Stuti
Sheetle twam Jagatmata,
Sheetle twam Jagatpita
Sheetle twam Jagadhatri,
Sheetlaye namo namah
6. Vipatti nash
Sharnagat Deenart
Paritranparayaney
Sarvsyaarti Hare Devi
Narayani Namastu te
7. Vipatti nash and Shubh prapti
Karotu sa nah Shubhhetureshwari
Shubhangi Bhadranyabhihantu chapadah
8. Bhaynash
Sarvaswarupe Sarveshe
Sarvshakti Samanvite
Bhayebhystrati no Devi
Durge Devi Namastu te
9. Paap nash
Hinasti Daityatejansi
Swanenaypurya ya Jagatt
Saa Ghanta paatu no Devi
Papebhyonah Sutaniv
10. Rog naash
Rogansheshanahansi tushta
Rushta tu kaaman Sakalanbhishtaann
Twamashritanamm na vipannranaam
Twamashritahyashryantam Prayanti
11. Aarogya and Saubhagya
Dehi Saubhagyamrogyam
Dehi me param sukhamm
Ruupam dehi Jayam dehi
Yasho dehi dwisho jahi