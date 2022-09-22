Navratri 2022: 11 Mantras To Chant During This Nine-Day Festival

Navratri 2022: As the festival is just around the corner, here we bring you 11 mantras that you can chant with all your heart to ward off your problems.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Thu, 22 Sep 2022 05:26 PM IST
Minute Read
File Picture

The nine-day-long auspicious festival of Navratri is just around the corner. These nine days are celebrated in the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. People during these nine days observe fast and worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga. The festival comes to an end with the immersion of the Goddess' idols on Vijay Dashami.

The festival is considered as one of the most auspicious nine days in the Hindu religion as Navratri is considered to be a symbol of victory of good over evil. This year the festival will start on September 26 and will come to an end on 5th October. Every incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshiped during these nine days. 

Navratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drikpanchang, the shubh muhurat is as follows:

Ashwin Navratri starts: Monday, September 26, 2022

Pratipada date starts – September 26, 2022 at 03.23 am

Pratipada date ends – September 27, 03.08 am

Ghatasthapana Muhurta starts on 26 September between 6.11 am to 7:51 am

Abhijit Muhurta Starts on 26 September from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm

Since the festival is just around the corner, here we bring you the top 11 mantras to chant during these days.

1.Maa Durga Beejakshar Mantra

Om dumm Durgaye namah

2. Maa Kaali Beejakshar Mantra

Om Krim Kalikaye namah

3. Maa Bhagwati Mantra

Om ain heen kleem Chamunday vichche

4. Shree Mahakali Stuti

Kaali Kaali Mahakaali, Kalike parmeshwari
Sarvanand kare Devi, Narayani Namastu te

5. Shree Sheetla Mata Stuti

Sheetle twam Jagatmata,
Sheetle twam Jagatpita
Sheetle twam Jagadhatri,
Sheetlaye namo namah

6. Vipatti nash

Sharnagat Deenart
Paritranparayaney
Sarvsyaarti Hare Devi
Narayani Namastu te

7. Vipatti nash and Shubh prapti

Karotu sa nah Shubhhetureshwari
Shubhangi Bhadranyabhihantu chapadah

8. Bhaynash

Sarvaswarupe Sarveshe
Sarvshakti Samanvite
Bhayebhystrati no Devi
Durge Devi Namastu te

9. Paap nash

Hinasti Daityatejansi
Swanenaypurya ya Jagatt
Saa Ghanta paatu no Devi
Papebhyonah Sutaniv

10. Rog naash

Rogansheshanahansi tushta
Rushta tu kaaman Sakalanbhishtaann
Twamashritanamm na vipannranaam
Twamashritahyashryantam Prayanti

11. Aarogya and Saubhagya

Dehi Saubhagyamrogyam
Dehi me param sukhamm
Ruupam dehi Jayam dehi
Yasho dehi dwisho jahi

