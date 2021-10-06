New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is nine day long festival in which we worship different valour of Goddess Durga. The festival is celebrated with much excitement and show across the nation. The festival will commence from October 7th this year and end on October 15th. During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship Godess Durga, observe fasts, chants prayers, and dance.

The auspicious festival's nine days are marked by wearing nine different colours, each for one day. On day 1 of the festival we worship Goddess Shailputri and this year the colour of the day is Yellow. The first color of the Navratri is decided based on the weekday when Navratri begins and remaining 8 days follow a fixed cycle of colors. The color yellow represents energy and happiness. On the very first day, one should wear shade of Yellow colour to celebrate the joy and enthusiasm of Sharad Navaratri.

As the festival starts tomorrow, we have brought you some yellow outfit inspirations from the Bollywood fashionable stars. From pretty Sarees to stunning lehengas, here are all the style tips you need for the festival.

Take a look at Yellow outfit inspiration for Navratri Day 1 below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa looked stunning in this yellow outfit. She paired her look with a statement belt of the same colour, a headgear, and a neckpiece. The look is bright and you can easily recreate the look for Navratri this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Jhanvi Kapoor's yellow Saree has all our hearts. The look is simple yet gorgeous. Jhanvi donned her Yellow saree with v-neck embroidered blouse and paired it with long eareings and mid-parted open hairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)



Tara Sutaria looked beautiful in this yellow Lehenga. This is a perfect look for day 1 of Navratri. The over all yellow Lehenga is with white neck piece give extra volume to the stunning look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Alia's Yellow embroidered Lehenga is the most stunning outfit one could opt for this Navratri. She adorned a messy bun and heavy gold neck piece and smoky eyes. The outfit is simple yet regal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)



Dia Mirza's yellow silk saree is a must have and the actress looked graceful. Saree paired with contrast blouse and a bangle add extra beauty to the whole attire.

Posted By: Ashita Singh