New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of India's biggest festivals, Navratri 2021 is almost here and people can't contain our excitement. The festival brings along a series of celebrations which go on for nine days straight. During this time devotees worship 9 forms of Maa Durga each day and pray for their wellness and prosperity.

Also known as Durgotsava and Shardotsava it is traditionally celebrated in many states of India and also in Bangladesh.

This festival is observed from Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month of Hindu Lunar Calendar, which corresponds to the September- October month of the Gregorian calendar.

It is a ten-day celebration, the last five days are of more significance.

Devotees perform puja at home. Groups and communities also celebrate this festival in public and temporarily decorated pandals are installed.

Just like every festival this festival too is celebrated with family and close friends. But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the spirit of the festival has been dipped a bit. So, if you are not able to meet your close ones due to social distancing, don't worry, here we are with wishes, quotes and more to share with your people.

May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri

Bring your good health and fortune.

Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

May Goddess Durga Shower

All Her Blessings on You

And Your Family.

HAPPY NAVRATRI!

May Maa Durga bestow you and your family

With 9 forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth,

Prosperity, Happiness, Education,

Health, Power and Commitment.

Happy Navratri

May Goddess Durga

provide you the strength

to overcome all obstacles in life.

Shubh Navratri!

May this Navratri

Fill Your life with the colors

Of Happiness and Prosperity.

Wishing You and Your Family

A very Happy Navratri

Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga,

The poise of Maa Saraswati;

Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri.

Have a blessed Navratri!!!

Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad;

dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad;

Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan;

Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.

Maata ke charano mein sukh aur sansar hai;

Maata ke charnon mein khushiyan apram paar hai;

Navratri ki shubh avsar par aapko dher saari badhaiyan.

I wish you busy nine days in the service of Durga Maa;

I wish you a colorful festive time;

Best wishes to you on Navratri.

Always keep smiling!!!!

May the celebrations of Navratri of brighten the coming year for you and shower you only the best of happiness and joy.

Warm wishes on Navratri

I wish that Goddess Durga is always there to protect you from all problems in life.

May this Navratri be full of happiness and good health for you.

Happy Navratri to you

Sending my best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri;

Wishing you a joyous and prosperity;

May you find good health and happiness in blessings of Maa Durga!!!

Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad….

dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad….

Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan….

Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.

The time for celebration has come...

Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you mom;

Let us celebrate this Navratri with euphoria and zest to welcome good times.

I hope that on the pious occasion of Navratri you are blessed with good health and prosperity

Wishing a very Happy Navratri to my dearest mother.

May this Navratri brighten up your life

With joy, wealth, and good health.

Wishing you a Happy Navratri

Good wishes for a joyous Navratri,

with plenty of peace and prosperity.

Happy Navratri

This festival brings a lot of colors in our lives.

May bright colours dominate in your life.

Happy Navratri

May Maa Durga Illuminate Your Life

With Countless Blessings Of Happiness.

Happy Navratri.

“Lakshmi ka Hath ho, Saraswati ka Sath ho, Ganesh ka niwas ho;

Aur maa durga ke ashirwad Se Aapke jeevan mai prakash hi prakash ho.“

“Hum ko tha intajaar wo ghadi aa gayi,

Hokar sing per sawaar Mata Rani aa gai

Hogi ab man ki har muraad puri,

Hrne ab ssare dukh Mata dwaar aa gayi.“

“Jagat paalan haar hain Maa,

Mukti ka dham hain Maa.

Hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,

Hum sabki raksha ki avatar hai Maa.

Shubh Navratri“

“Pyar ka tarana uphar ho,

Khushiyo ka nazrana beshumar ho,

Na rahe koi gam ka ehsaas

Aisa navratra utsav is saal ho..

“Pag-pag mein phool khile,

Khushi aap sabko itni mile,

Kabhi na ho dukhon ka samna,

Yahi hai apko Navratri ki subhkamna.

Jai Mata Di“

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal