New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is an auspicious festival for the Hindu community and is also celebrated across many countries. Navratri is celebrated for the duration of nine days in which devotees worship nine forms of goddess Durga. The post-monsoon Navratri will be observed in the bright half of the Hindu Lunar month Ashwin.

Navratri will be observed from October 7th to October 15th this year. The festival marks the grandest celebration that goes on for nine days. Each day of the festival has different colors dedicated to it. As the festival is around the corner we have brought to you a list of colors and its significance that your should wear on particular days of the festival.

Navratri 2021 Day 1: Yellow

The first day of Pratipada falls on Thursday, and hence the colour for that day is Yellow. You should wear the mellowed shade of Yellow colour to celebrate the joy and enthusiasm of Sharad Navaratri.

Navratri 2021 Day 2: Green

The second day of Navratri is Dwitiya. On this day devotees pay homage to Brahmacharni. This day is celebrated by wearing Green colour which is also the colour of nature and prosperity.

Navratri 2021 Day 3: Grey

The auspicious Grey colour is to be worn on the third day of Navratri, that is, Tritiya. Grey is also a unique colour in terms of its subtleness.

Navratri 2021 Day 4: Orange

The fourth day's colour is Orange. This colour represents warmth and exuberance is to be worn on the fourth day of Navratri.

Navratri 2021 Day 5: White

On the fifth day called Panchami, Monday, wear clour white to receive blessings of the all-powerful Goddess. White colour represents the beauty of purity and innocence.

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Red

On the day of Shashthi, that is on a Tuesday, wear the vibrant Red colour for your Navratri celebrations. Red symbolizes health, life, infinite courage and intense passion.

Navratri Day 7: Royal Blue

On the day of Saptami, Wear Royal Blue colour, which falls on Wednesday. The blue colour bring good health and prosperity and devotees should participate in the fervours of Navratri celebrations.

Navratri 2021 Day 8: Pink

On the day of Athmi, devotees should wear Pink colour. Pink symbolizes universal love, affection and feminine charm. It is the colour of harmony and kindness.

Navratri 2021 Day 9: Purple

On the ninth and final day of Navratri 2021, devotees should wear Purple colour. The colour combines the energy and vibrancy of red colour and royalty and stability of blue colour.

