New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival, Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 13 and will end on April 22. In this festival, the devotees offer prayers to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and they also observe fast to pay ode to the Goddess. It is also believed that by doing so the wishes and desires of the devotees gets fulfilled. Ahead of the festival, let's get to know what will be the impact of Chaitra Navratri on your zodiac sign:

Aries

Chaitra Navratri will be a blessing for you as in this time you will be blessed by Goddess Durga. You will be able to crack the deal on the business front. There is also a high chance that you might get married.

Taurus

Chaitra Navratri is not a favourable period for you. You need to take proper care of your health. You need to take precautions while driving. Your family will support you in your rough time.

Gemini

Chaitra Navratri will be favourable for you. On the academic front, you will be able to get some good opportunities. Your health will be good. It is advisable to not skip your workout routine.

Cancer

You will be blessed by Goddess Durga in this Chaitra Navratri. There is a high chance that you will get some good opportunity on the work front.

Leo

Chaitra Navratri will not be a favourable time for you. You will face some financial crunches in the coming days. It is advisable to control your anger.

Virgo

You are likely to find a good match. You will be blessed by Goddess Durga. You are likely to get some good opportunities in the coming days.

Libra

You will be in a good mood, and you will devote your time to offering prayer to the goddess. Your family will be supportive of your decisions.

Scorpio

There will be some planetary changes in your zodiac sign, and you will go through a rough time. Your health is likely to improve. It is advisable to control your anger.

Sagittarius

Chaitra Navratri will not be a favourable time for you. You will work hard to impress your seniors at the workplace. You will have some clashes with your spouse.

Capricorn

Chaitra Navratri will be a favourable period for you. You are likely to get promoted. There is a high chance that your financial position will improve.

Aquarius

Your seniors will be impressed with your work. You will be blessed by Goddess Durga in the coming days. You are likely to invest in some property and it will fetch you good results in future.

Pisces

Chaitra Navratri will be an amazing period for you. You will get a much-needed break. You are likely to travel with your friends to some exotic location.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma