New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri 2021 is almost here which brings with it days of celebrations and rituals. The nine-day festival has been dedicated to Goddess Durga's 9 avatars which are worshipped on each day. And the first day, Shardiya Navratri is the most significant Navratri when the Ghatsthapana takes place. The literal meaning of Ghatsthapana is mounting of ghat (round jar of water).

Also called the Maha Navratri, this day when the Ghatsthapana will be done is falling on October 7th, 2021, Thursday. Know more about this ritual.

Navratri 2021: Ashwina Ghatasthapana Muhurat

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:17 am to 07:06 am

Ghatsthapana Abhijit Muhurat 11:45 am - 12:32 pm

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Pratipada Tithi starts on Oct 06 at 16:34

Pratipada Tithi Ends on Oct 07 at 13:46

Chitra Nakshatra Begins on Oct 06 at 23:20

Chitra Nakshatra Ends on Oct 07 at 21:13

Vaidhriti Yoga Begins on Oct 06 at - 29:12+

Vaidhriti Yoga Ends on Oct 7 at 25:40+

Kanya Lagna Begins on Oct 07 at 06:17

Kanya Lagna Ends on Oct 07 at 07:06

Navratri 2021: Significance

Among other rituals during Navratri, Ghatsthapana is one of the most important rituals. Ghatsthapana is done on the first day of Navratri. Ghatsthapana is an invocation of Goddess Shakti. It should be done according to scriptures that provide rules, guidelines and time for Ghatsthapana.

The most auspicious time for Ghatsthapana is the first one-third of the day while Pratipada, the first day of Navratri is prevailing. For any reason, if Ghatsthapana could not be done then during Abhijit Muhurat is advised for it. Ghatsthapana during Chitra Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga should be avoided. The Ghatsthapana must be performed before Hindu midday while Pratipada is prevailing.

During the sunrise time on Shardiya Navratri, Dviy- Svabhava Lagna Kanya prevails, it is suitable Ghatsthapana Muhurat. Ghatsthapana is prohibited during Amavasya. Afternoon, night time and time beyond sixteen Ghatis after sunrise are the factors that are prohibited for Ghatsthapana.

Navratri 2021: Rituals

- After bath, wearing clean clothes puja vidhi can be done.

- One Kalash is filled with holy water, it is then placed on sand pit.

- Barley seeds are sown in this sand pit.

- Kalash is covered and dried coconut is kept on it.

- With chanting of mantras Goddess Durga is invoked to reside in the pot.

- The pot is placed near puja place.

- Daily, till the festival is over, twice a day worship is performed.

- Yellow-green grass grows in the sandpit which is called Jawara.

- Durga Saptshati Path is recited.

- Aarti and bhog are offered daily during Navratri.

