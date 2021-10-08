New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri 2021 is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus as it is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. This festival continues for nine days and concludes on the 10th day by celebrating Lord Ram's victory, known as Dusshera.

During these nine days, many devotees observe a day-long fast to seek the blessings of the Goddess. However, there is one more reason for observing fast during this time. As we all know, the season is changing, and this is the time when people often fall sick, so to get used to such climate change, people observe fasting for 9 days. During this time, devotees only consume fruit and are on a liquid diet.

It helps in detoxifying our body by removing toxins and cleansing it by consuming a particular diet. Also, it nourishes our body and makes our organs healthy. So as the Navratri season has begun, we got in touch with Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti, on how to keep our body healthy during this season by following an Ayurvedic diet.

Follow the below fasting tips and diet for nine days that will help one remain fit and healthy for this festival:

Day 1 – Day 3

The first three days (day 1-3) are meant for cleansing in which one should consume soup made from Green Potato, White Pumpkin, Red Pumpkin, Bottle Gourd, Green Mung Beans, Rajgira, and Buckwheat. Consume Coconut water and fruit salad to keep your metabolism up.

Day 4 – Day 6

The next three days (Day 4-6) are for nourishing your body. For nourishment, one should consume Buckwheat, Rajgira or Moraiyo khichadi with Ghee, fruit salad made from Apple, Banana, Fig, Apricot, etc. For the meal, one should consume Roti or Pancakes made from Rajgira or Buckwheat, Sama or Moong khichadi, Dry fruits, Coconut water, vegetable soup, etc.

Day 7 – Day 9

The last three days (day 7-9) are for building the immune system & energy. During these days, one should consume smoothies made from White Pumpkin, Amalaki, Pomegranate, and Banana. Include dates and figs along with Rajgira or Buckwheat roti with Coconut curry, or veggie & Kheer made from Sabudana or Sama.

However, avoid heavy and fried food for the entire nine days. On the tenth day, break one’s fast with light food, leafy vegetables, and Curd. Drink enough water that will keep one hydrated for the entire nine days.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv