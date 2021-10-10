New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day long auspicious festival of Navratri brings tremendous joy and happiness among the devotees. During this time people observe fast and offer prayers to the Goddess Kaalratri, Durga however, every festival is incomplete without fashion-able traditional attires.

Tuesday will mark day 7 (Saptami) of Navaratri and the colour for the day this year is Red. The colour red is one of the most beautiful colour in the entire colour pallet as it signifies life, health, vigor, war, courage, love, and religious fervor. The colour goes with every skin tone and instantly makes them look adorable.

If you are also wondering how to style your red ethnic attire then take some cues from these Bollywood divas who looked absolutely gorgeous in red.

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Style your plain yet chic palazzo suit like Sonam Kapoor did. With the right accessories and glam make-up, one can easily pull this look off during a happening Garba night.

Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Want to flaunt a saree on Day 6 of Navratri, then take some cue from Shilpa Shetty. With heavy jewelry and light make-up, this look will instantly brighten up your day.

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani is definitely giving all the girls the urge to flaunt a stunning and gorgeous lehenga. Minimal accessories with light make-up will be enough to nail the look.

Raima Sen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonam jaiswal (@sonam_makeupartist)

Just newly married and thinking of what to wear in red during Navratris? then here is your answer -- take some cues from Raima Sen and style your saree like how she did.

Vidya Balan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Indian fun pagy (@theindianfunpage)

Vidya Balan’s dhoti saree is an example of how to look a little different from the rest of the crowd. With the right accessories and make-up, even you can easily recreate this look.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta