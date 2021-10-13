New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is a nine-day long festival and October 14th will be the Navami that is the ninth day of the festival. On the final and the most auspicious day of Navratri people worship Maa Siddhidatri. Maa Siddhidatri the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga who is depicted sitting on a Lion with a flower.

Devotees observe fast, perform puja, and dress according to specific colors associated with each of the nine days. The color of the day, purple, signifies the power of intellect and peace. Wear a shade of Purple for the celebrations and the outings of the day.

The color purple is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, power, and ambition and it also represents meanings of wealth, extravagance.

During Navratri 2021 Day 9, get inspired by these divas and carry your look to make your festival even more fun. To celebrate the festival in this special color we have brought you some style inspirations in purple from Bollywood divas.

Sara Ali Khan

Wear a traditional suit in silk and matching footwear on the ninth day of the grand festival. Compliment your look with big statement earrings like Sara.

Khushi Kapoor

Give your Navami look a chic update with Khushi Kapoor's style lehenga. A combination of white with purple will make you look ethereal. Compliment the look with matching earrings.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri's Purple lehenga with colorful embellishments will add extra elegance to your festival look. Pair your loo with hair accessories and statement jwellery.

Shraddha Kapoor

A Saree in silk can never go out of fashion, wear gold jwellery with a silk saree to define your elegant look. Mark the celebrations of the last day in a traditional outfit.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's outfit is the perfect fusion, opt for a look which easy to carry yet makes you look festival-ready. Tye dyes are in trend nowadays, a purple dhoti saree paired with oxidized jwellery will make you look gorg on the last day of the festival.

Posted By: Ashita Singh