New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Navratri is a joyous festival for the devotees. During the nine-day long auspicious festival, people offer prayers and worship the valours of Goddess Durga. Each day of the festival is dedicated to different forms of Durga.

Day 8's (Ashtami) color is Pink. On day eight of the auspicious festival, we worship Goddess Mahagauri. The day is the most auspicious among all the days of Navratri. Wear a shade of Pink for the celebrations and the outings of the day.

The Pink colour symbolises universal love, affection, and harmony. It is believed that this colour is attractive and makes the person approachable and adds charm to one's personality.

There are various Bollywood divas and TV actresses, who wore the colour to and set a mark for effortlessly carrying the shade. During Navratri 2021 Day 8, get inspired by these divas and carry your look to make your festival even more fun.

Also Read
Navratri 2021, Day 8, Maa Mahagauri: Know date, time, significance, puja..
Navratri 2021, Day 8, Maa Mahagauri: Know date, time, significance, puja..

Shilpa Shetty

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Opt for a Lehenga like Shilpa Shetty and go traditional for Maha Ashtami. Pair the look with accessories and statement jwellery to upgrade the look a little.

Madhuri Dixit

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Shararas are the most followed in trend attire nowadays. Wear a pink Sharara for the 8th day of Navratri and make your celebrations even more special. Compliment your look with loose hairs and statement jewelry.

Sara Ali Khan

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

This baby pink lehenga of Sara Ali Khan is to die for. Opt for a pink-based lehenga and with the same colour dupatta and complete your festival look with big matching earrings. Take some cues from Sara to make your look chic.

Also Read
Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp..
Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp..

Kajol

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Traditional plain saree can never go out of style. Opt for a pink Banarsi saree with a contrasting blouse and make your look elegant. Compliment your look with hand accessories.

Kiara Advani

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Curly hairs and pink sharara are a perfect look for Maha Ashtami. Take your styling tips from Kiara and compliment your look with headgear and big earrings.

Posted By: Ashita Singh