New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Navratri is a joyous festival for the devotees. During the nine-day long auspicious festival, people offer prayers and worship the valours of Goddess Durga. Each day of the festival is dedicated to different forms of Durga.

Day 8's (Ashtami) color is Pink. On day eight of the auspicious festival, we worship Goddess Mahagauri. The day is the most auspicious among all the days of Navratri. Wear a shade of Pink for the celebrations and the outings of the day.

The Pink colour symbolises universal love, affection, and harmony. It is believed that this colour is attractive and makes the person approachable and adds charm to one's personality.

There are various Bollywood divas and TV actresses, who wore the colour to and set a mark for effortlessly carrying the shade. During Navratri 2021 Day 8, get inspired by these divas and carry your look to make your festival even more fun.

Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Opt for a Lehenga like Shilpa Shetty and go traditional for Maha Ashtami. Pair the look with accessories and statement jwellery to upgrade the look a little.

Madhuri Dixit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Shararas are the most followed in trend attire nowadays. Wear a pink Sharara for the 8th day of Navratri and make your celebrations even more special. Compliment your look with loose hairs and statement jewelry.

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

This baby pink lehenga of Sara Ali Khan is to die for. Opt for a pink-based lehenga and with the same colour dupatta and complete your festival look with big matching earrings. Take some cues from Sara to make your look chic.

Kajol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Traditional plain saree can never go out of style. Opt for a pink Banarsi saree with a contrasting blouse and make your look elegant. Compliment your look with hand accessories.

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Curly hairs and pink sharara are a perfect look for Maha Ashtami. Take your styling tips from Kiara and compliment your look with headgear and big earrings.

Posted By: Ashita Singh