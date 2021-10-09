New Delhi | Lifestyle Desk: Sunday will mark the fourth day of the nine-day-long festival Navratri. Each day of Navratri represents a different colour. After wearing yellow on day one, green on day two, and grey on day three, now it's the turn of orange.

Orange is one of the most common colours which can easily be found in closets. It signifies warmth, heat, sunshine, enthusiasm, creativity, success, encouragement, happiness, fun, enjoyment, and balance. The best thing about this colour is that it suits all skin tones and instantly makes a person look happy and cheerful.

There are various TV actresses and Bollywood divas, who have beautifully carried an orange dress and nailed the look. In case, you are planning to wear orange on Sunday, check out some gorgeous TV and Bollywood actresses in orange dresses.

Wear your Anarkali like Rakul Preet Singh to look elegant and classy at the same time. With heavy thread embroidery and subtle makeup, anyone can easily nail the look.

Image Credits: Rakul Singh

Ruffles are always one of the most loved fashion trends among females. So why not shop for an orange ruffled saree like Pooja Hegde. Style it with the right accessories, and you are good to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Indian artwork like Bhandhej aka Bhandani can never go out of style. You can pair up the right accessories with light makeup. Also, you can easily recreate this Bandhani-style orange saree like the one that Sara Ali Khan was wearing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

With wedding season's approaching, every girl would be looking for a gorgeous yet chic lehenga and we have got the right picture for you. Take some cues from Hina Khan's orange lehenga, the sparkliness in the lehenga would definitely give you the princess vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Why not go for a co-ord set in orange? Here's the right suggestion, recently Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked stunning in her orange polka dotted co-ord set and nailed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen