New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Shardiya Navratri 2021 is almost here, it will start from October 7th and will continue till October. This is a celebration of nine days and during this period nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshiped. Devotees observe fast with strong belief of getting blessed meanwhile, different mantras are recited and offerings are made every day for different forms of Maa Durga.

This is the Shukla Paksha period, so moon is getting brighter every day, spreading more energy. In Astrology Moon represents mind and emotions, with the brighter Moon and blissful atmosphere due to festival, devotees feel elated.

Therefore, let's tell you the impact Navrati 2021 will have on your zodiac sign

Aries

A new source of income is seen. Your mind may be in a confused state. Try to remain calm avoid anger.

Taurus

You will get support from outside. May get an unexpected opportunity. Do not misbehave with servants.

Gemini

Your efforts will be fruitful. Some problems regarding the job will be solved. Keep control over unnecessary expenditure.

Cancer

In job may get appreciation and chances of getting a promotion. May get income from a new source. Don't waste money on luxuries.

Leo

Some business-related issues may get solved. May gain wealth. Try to maintain good relations with your superior authorities.

Virgo

May get support to achieve success. May have chances for more than one job opportunities. Think before changing the job.

Libra

Have to work hard. Problems regarding jobs may be solved. The mind may remain unstable. Do not argue or break any government rule.

Scorpio

Financial situation may be favourable. New opportunities for business are seen. Give respect to women.

Sagittarius

May get job opportunities of own choice. The stage of unemployment may be over. Some property gain is seen. Avoid heated arguments.

Capricorn

May get chances of promotion, but some disturbance in career is seen. May get some favour in job. Give regards to old persons.

Aquarius

Business profit sources may increase. Some obstacles in job may be over. Some confusions may be solved.

Pisces

May get support from friends. May get stability in the job. Profit from a property is seen. May feel energetic but try to remain calm and avoid unnecessary arguments.

