New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As Navratri is around the corner people are getting more excited for the most fun festival. Induration of this auspicious festival, devotees worship nine 'Avatars' of Goddess Durga on different days. The fun and colourful festival is celebrated in a unique manner across the country. With the festive frevour of Navratri standing by our door, we have brought to you 5 films that show us a glimpse of the vibrant festival.

Loveyatri

Loveyatri features Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in lead roles. The movie is based on how two lovers meet during the nine-day festival of Navratri and fall in love. The movie shows their love journey post the festival too. 'Chogada' song from the movie is based on celebrations of Navratri and is considered as its anthem.

Kahaani

In the movie, Vidya Balan plays a pregnant woman's role in searching for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata. The imagery of Maa Durga is also invoked in the film. The movie depicts a vibrant background with the culture of Kolkata. The movie has sequel based on the story of Vidya Balan as a cop

Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che is one movie that celebrates the true spirit of the festival of Navratri. Set in Gujarat, the land of Garba, the movie shows the 9-day festival being celebrated with Dandiya and Garba. The song 'Shubhaarambh' from the film shows Rajkummar Rao with the actress from the movie shaking a leg to the trippy beats of the song.

Parineeta

The movie is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel set in early-1960s Calcutta, this romantic drama centers on childhood friends Lolita and Shekhar. The movie features Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. As the movie is based in Kolkata the movie has portrayed many shades of the festival in it.

Devdas

Set in Kolkata, the movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali the movie is based on Devdas's life struggle and how he cannot be with the woman he is in love with. The song Dola Re features Aishwarya and Madhuri in it. It is the perfect song that can be played during Navratri.

Posted By: Ashita Singh