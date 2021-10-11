New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kanya Pujan is a popular Hindu holy ritual that is performed on the eighth and ninth day of the Navratri festival. This year Ashtami tithi and Navami tithi of Shardiya Navratri will fall on October 13th and October 14th.

Hindus believe that little girls are most auspicious and pure souled individuals with great feminine potential and hence are considered to be avtars of Maa Durga. As a mark of respect for the Goddess, it is a ritual to welcome nine young girls. Devotees wash their feet, apply roli on their forehead and offer them food, gifts and cash.

To celebrate this auspicious day, special meals without onion and garlic are prepared to serve to Kanyas. The cuisine hold utmost importance on this day which includes spicy dish and a sweet one too. Kanya Bhoj is considered sacred and therefore, it's prepared with devotion and purity.

Poori

Poori are made of wheat flour. On Kanya- Pujan this is prepared and served with halwa.

Sooji ka Halwa

This is a special Indian dessert which is a delicious preparation made of Sooji (Semolina), ghee and sugar.

Kale Chane

Kale Chane known as Black Gram or Bengal Grams is a traditional preparation for Kanya Pujan. Its rich in protein and a very delicious low-fat preparation. Garlic and onion should be avoided.

Kheer

Some people also prepare kheer to serve on Kanya Pujan. It is a famous Indian dessert, made with milk, rice, sugar. Dry fruits and Saffron are optional to add.

Aaloo ki Bhaji

Boiled potatoes are prepared with ghee and all masalas. Onion and garlic should not be consumed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal