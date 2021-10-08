New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day-long Sharad Navratri started on October 7th and will go till 15th October. On the Tritiya day of Navratri, we worship Goddess Chandraghanta. Devotees believe that from worshiping Goddess Chandraghanta they get rid of all obstacles and worries and problems in their lives.

As the day-wise celebrations have already begun, the colour for the third day of Navratri is Grey. The Devi carries the half-moon on her forehead and her favourite colour is grey. The day is associated with the grey colour as it symbolises zeal and determination to destroy evil.

For the third day of the auspicious festival, different outfits in the shade of grey will make your look special for the occasion. To celebrate the festival in this special colour we have brought you some style inspirations from Bollywood divas.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Wear an embellished saree to make your day bright, pair your look with statement accessories and footwear. This shade of grey is your go-to look for the festival of Navratri.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shararas are in trend these days. Opt for a grey colour sharara like Shraddha Kapoor and add a bit of glam to your look by complementing it with big earrings and smoky eyes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's grey lehenga is to die for. Opt to wear the same coloured blouse and lehenga. Pair the look with straight hairs, a neckpiece, and hand jewelry

Mouni Roy

Sarees are majorly worn for this auspicious festival, drape your Saree like Mouni Roy and compliment your look with handbag matching footwear.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's look is simple yet elegant. This Navratri adds a bit of patchwork to your outfit with printed work in a grey color. Compliment your look with hand accessories and big jhumkas.

Posted By: Ashita Singh