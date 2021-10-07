New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is a nine-day long festival in which we worship the different valour of Goddess Durga. The festival is celebrated with much excitement and shows across the nation. The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini who signifies bachelorhood and she wears white color which signifies purity.

The auspicious festival of nine days are marked by wearing nine different colours, each for one day Second Day's color for this year Navratri is Green. Green symbolises new beginnings and growth. Wearing this color on the second day of Navratri will bring you growth, harmony, and fresh energy into the lives of devotees.

For the second of the auspicious festival, Indian wear in shades of green can certainly make you look different from others. To celebrate the festival in this special colour we have brought you some style inspirations from Bollywood Divas.

Sonam Kapoor

Wear your saree like Sonam Kapoor to give your look a little chic update. Carry a handbag as it might come in handy during the festival.

Kajol

Kajol's net saree with a white border can add little class to your look for Sharad Navratri Day 2. Compliment your look with a neckpiece.

Kiara Advani

This shade of green is to die for. Drape your saree like Kiara with minimum make-up and neat hair. Complete your look with statement earrings and a floral blouse.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti's Sharara is the perfect outfit for this festival. To get into the festival mood compliment your look with big earrings and matching hand accessories.

Urvashi Rautela

You can opt for matching co-ords in the colour green and pair them with contrast footwear like Urvashi. Her gold-green kurta with matching pajamas is all one can wear in Navratri.

