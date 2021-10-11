New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day festival, Navratri is underway, and today is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani. This auspicious day also marks the arrival of Goddess Durga. It is India's one the most auspicious and biggest festivals. The last two days of Navratri marks the end of the nine-day long festival, and to celebrate these two days, Hindu devotees perform Kanya pujan. This year, the Navratri will end on October 15, 2021.

As per legends, Goddess Durga was incarnated as a young girl to defeat the demon Kalasura. Hence, on this day, little girls up to age 12 are worshipped as they are believed to be the universal creative force. Devotees welcome girls at their home and wash their feet, offer them food and gifts.

Now, as the day is nearing, we at Jagran English have listed a few suggestions for what you can gift to small devis in Ashtami and Navami, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

1. Designer Masks and Sanitisers

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has declined, the virus is still active in the atmosphere. So to spread awareness regarding hygiene and good health, it works be good to gift some stylish face masks and pocket hand sanitisers.

2. Home-cooked Desserts

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, it would be best to gift some tasty home-cooked desserts such as eggless muffins, chocolate tart, fudge, laddoo, etc.

3. Hair Accessories

One of the best things to gift to girls is hair accessories such as trending hairbands and beautiful small clips to decorate their hair. It will not only bring a big smile to their face but will also love it to a core.

4. Stationery Items

This is also one of the most happening gifts that girls love. From trendy pencil boxes, designer easers, colourful pens to set of paint colours, you can gift them and encourage their artistic habits.

Hope you liked the short but sweet list of gift ideas!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv