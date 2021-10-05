New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As Pitru Paksha is just one day away to conclude, devotees have started with their preparation to welcome Navratri 2021. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for all Hindus, as it is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. This year, the auspicious day will start from October 7 and will conclude on October 15.

In northern India, people organised jagraates or jagran to worship Goddess Durga, while in the eastern region, devotees welcome Goddess Durga along with Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya on Shashti, the sixth day of Navratri. Especially in Bengal, the eve starts with the Chandi Path. In Western India, Navratri is all about Garba and Dandiya, while in South India, devotees celebrate the eve displaying idols and dolls in various shapes, sizes and forms. Also, during the festival, women visit each others' homes for Vettalai-Pakku and Sundal.

As Navratri 2021 is around the corner, we have brought you a list of bhajans you can sing during the Jagran or Jagraates. Check out below:

Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye

Aigiri Nandini

Mere Ghar Mein Biraji Meri Maa

Aaja Maa Tenu Akhiyan Udeek Diyan

Bhor Bhai Din Char Gaya Meri Ambe

Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali

Chalo Bulaava Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai

Maa Sunn Le Pukaar

Meri Ankhiyon Ke Samne

Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwar

Maiyya Ka Chola

Navratri is of nine days followed by Vijay Dashami, also known as Dussera. According to the Hindu calendar, Navratri begins after Mahalaya Amavasya in the month of Ashwin during Shukla Paksha. During Navratri, devotees observe a day-long-fast for nine days and open the fast by performing Kanya Pujan at home. In this, devotees welcome nine girls and offer them food such as puri, halwa and channa.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv