New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri 2021 is underway, and Hindu devotees are beaming with joy as they celebrate the festival. Sharada Navratri is one of the biggest festivals in India as it is dedicated to Goddess Durga and Goddess Parvati's nine forms. Also, this nine-day festival marks Lord Ram's winning over Ravana.

During this festival, devotees worship nine forms of Devi and observe a day-long fast each day. For unversed, observing fast for nine days during Sharada Navratri holds scientific importance also as it detox and cleanse the body. As we all know, the festival marks the change in season. So, it is advisable that one should eat light food, else people might suffer from stomach-related issues.

Similarly, Navratri promotes gluten-free and light foods. Also, one can observe the fast by eating only fruits. However, have you wondered to cut down those extra kilos while fasting? Yes, fasting helps in weight loss if done properly. So, if you are observing fast for nine days and wants to lose some weight then, this article is for you. Here we are with some easy nutrient rich tips that will help you in cutting down those extra kilos from your body. Take a look below:

Include Vegetables In Diet

Fasting does not mean that you will dump all those fried stuff in your stomach. Fasting means eating light yet healthy food. So, you should focus on green vegetables, which are rich in nutrition and easy to digest as they will satisfy your stomach. You can also have homemade salads and soups.

Take Small Meals

Eat your meal once in a while to keep your blood sugar level in check. Taking small meals gives you complete nutrition and keeps you full of energy throughout the day.

Choose Low-Fat

You can eat your favourite kuttu puris once or twice a day during the fast. However, avoid eating such things which are high in fats. Do not drink full-cream milk or eat cream and cheese. It is better to eat a plate of salad, which will help you lose weight.

Drink Plenty of Water

Whether fasting or not, we should drink plenty of water during the day. Water helps in cleansing and detoxing our body and also keeps the body hydrated. If you want to cut down those extra kilos then, drink lukewarm water, it will detox better.

Workout

Just because you're fasting doesn't mean you don't need to work out. If you are feeling short of energy, then you should do easy exercises. To avoid accumulating fat in the body. Also, it will improve blood circulation increasing metabolic activity and reducing weight.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv