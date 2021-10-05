New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shardiya Navratri dedicated to Goddess Durga is the most significant among the four Navratris which are observed during the year. The festival is for Maa Durga's 9 avatars each of which are worshipped everyday.

In the different parts of the Indian cultural sphere, this festival is celebrated for different reasons. The festival starts from the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Ashvin month. This year it will commence from October 7th till October 15th. And since it is a sacred event for Hindus, certain things are needed to be kept in mind before observing fast and praying to the Goddess. Therefore, here we are with a few dos and don'ts to follow during Navratri.

Navratri 2021: Dos

- This is a very holy festival therefore, cleanliness must be a priority. Every day take bath, wear clean clothes and clean the puja place also.

- On the first day ( Pratipada Tithi ) Kalashsthapana should be done according to Muhurat time and rituals.

- Daily lit a deepak of ghee in front of kalash, twice a day. Do aarti and bhog both times.

- Recite Durga Saptshati, chant mantras and bhajans of Maa Durga.

- If fast is to be observed, then have vow for it and follow the rituals. Take satvik food only and keep self-control.

- During Navratri there is pious atmosphere around so it's best time for spiritual awakening and self realisations with penance.

Navratri 2021: Don'ts

- If Akhand Jyoti is lit before kalash, do not let it off, make sure it is lit all the time.

- Do not starve even if on fast, take fast-friendly food.

- Do not take non-vegetarian food and do not consume alcoholic beverages.

- Do not shave or get a haircut during Navratri.

- Do not clip nails.

- Do not be harsh to anybody, avoid anger and keep yourself delighted with meditation.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal