New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-days where Goddess Durga's 9 avatars are worshipped are almost coming to an end. And navami is the last of the festival of Navratri.

As we informed, these 9 auspicious days are celebrated in the month of Hindu Lunar month Ashwin during Shukla Paksha and this year they began on October 7th and will continue till October 15th.

The ninth day is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri and is considered very auspicious and celebrated as Maha Navami. This year it will be observed on October 14, 2021, Thursday.

Maa Siddhidatri: Date and time

Navami Tithi begins October 13 at 20:07

Navami Tithi ends October 14 at 18:52

Ashwina Navratri Parana on October 15, 2021

Sunrise 06:21

Sunset 17:52

Maa Siddhidatri: Significance

Navami Navratri is also known as Maha Navami. On this day Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. She is ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri word is a combination of two words, Siddhi means meditative ability and Dhatri means giver.

Maa Siddhidatri is depicted as sitting on a fully bloomed lotus flower or a lion. She has four hands. Each hand is holding a discus, conch shell, mace and lotus. She possesses eight Siddhis, which are Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakmbya, Ishitva and Vashitva.

Lord Shiva is known as Ardhnarishwar because it is believed that one side of Lord Shiva is that of Goddess Siddhidatri. As per scriptures Lord Shiva worshipped Goddess Siddhidatri and attained all the Siddhis.

In this form, Goddess Durga removes ignorance and blesses with divine knowledge.

Maa Siddhidatri: Mantra

Siddh Gandharv Yagyadhair Surair Marairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhooyaat Siddhida Siddhi Dayanee.

Maa Siddhidatri: Puja vidhi

- Devotees should take an early bath and wear clean clothes.

- Many devotees perform Havan.

- Idol of Goddess is placed near Kalasha.

- Offer Pan and Supari to Goddess.

- Flowers are offered, preferably pink flower.

- Incense sticks are offered.

- Deepak of ghee is lit in front of the idol.

- Shri Durga Saptshati Path is recited.

- Mantras of Maa Siddhidatri are chanted.

- Aarti is performed and Bhog is offered in the morning as well in the evening.

- Some devotees observe fast on this day.

- On the day of Ashtami, Kanya Pujan is an auspicious tradition followed by many people.

- Temples are decorated, devotees visit the temples and offer prayers.

- Some places fairs are organised.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal