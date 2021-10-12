New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day long festival devoted to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, Navratri is here. And this Shardiya Navratri or Maha Navratri commences from the first day of the lunar fortnight of Ashwin month of Hindu Calendar. It falls in September, October the month of Gregorian calendar.

This year Navratri started from October 7th and will continue till October 15th. On the Ashtami tithi, Goddess Durga's form Mahagauri is worshipped. Durgashtami will be observed on October 13th, 2021, Wednesday.

Maa Mahagauri 2021: Date and time

Ashtami tithi begins, October 12 at 21:47

Ashtami tithi ends, October 13 at 20:07

Sunrise 06:20

Sunset 17:53

Moonrise 13:33

Moonset 24:00

Maa Mahagauri 2021: Significance

Among nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, Mahagauri is the eighth Avatar of Durga worshiped on the eighth day of Navratri. The meaning of Mahagauri is extremely bright and clean skin. Goddess Mahagauri is wearing white clothes, depicted with four hands. In her right hand, she is holding a trident, in left hand, a Damaru ( tambourine ) other two hands are in Varadmudra and Abhayamudra. She rides on a white bull.



To kill the demons and for victory over evil, Goddess Durga appeared in different forms. According to Shiv Purana, Parvati killed Shumbh and Nishumbh and was called Mahasaraswati. In Devi Mahatmya part of Markandeya Purana she was titled as Ambika.



Goddess Mahagauri is auspicious, protects as well punishes according to the deeds of the people. Goddess bestows with spritual enlightenment and grants salvation.

Maa Mahagauri 2021: Mantra

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah

Maa Mahagauri 2021: Puja rituals

- Devotees should take early bath and wear clean clothes.

- In many houses and temples Havan is organised.

- Idol of Goddess is placed near Kalasha.

- Offer Pan and Supari to Goddess.

- Flowers are offered, preferably Gurhal flower.

- Deepak of ghee is lit in front of the idol.

- Shri Durga Saptshati Path is recited.

- Mantras of Maa Mahagauri are chanted.

- Aarti is performed and Bhog is offered in the morning as well in the evening.

- Some devotees observe fast on this day.

- On the day of Ashtami, Kanya Pujan is an auspicious tradition followed by many people.

