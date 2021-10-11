New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri during Autumn in Sharad ritu is known as Shardiya Navratri and among four Navratris of the year Shardiya Navratri is the most significant Navratri of all. This is also known as Maha Navratri. It is a nine-day festival dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga where each form represents a distinct characteristic of Maa.

Shardiya Navratri falls during the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar. It started on October 7th, 2021 and will culminate on October 15th,2021.

On Saptami Tithi, Goddess Kaalratri is worshipped. It is considered the most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati. Kaalratri puja will be observed on October 12, 2021.

Maa Kaalratri: Date and time

Saptami upto 21:47

Sunrise 06:20

Sunset 17:54

Moonrise 12:35

Moonset 22:56

Mool Nakshatra upto 11:27

Maa Kaalratri: Significance

Goddess Kaalratri is also known as Goddess Shubhankari because of her auspicious (Shubh) power within her fiercest form. It is believed that she makes her devotees fearless. As per Markandeya Purana Kaalratri is one of the destructive forms of Goddess Durga. She mounts on Donkey, her complexion is that of the darkest of nights with long hair. She has three eyes. When she respires flames appear through her nostrils. Her four arms holding hooked vajra and curved sword in left two hands while right two hands are in Abhayamudra (protecting) and Varadmudra (blessing).

Two demons Shumbh and Nishumbh invaded devaloka. Devtas prayed Goddess Parvati to assist them. To create terror and to fight, Chand and Mund were the two demons sent by Shumbh and Nishumbh, Goddess created dark goddess Kali/ Kaalratri who killed both Chand and Mund and was then named Chamunda. Kaalratri rules the planet Saturn (Shani).

Maa Kaalratri: Mantra

Om Devi Kaalratryai Namah॥

Maa Kaalratri: Prayer

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

Maa Kaalratri: Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Maa Kaalratri: Puja vidhi

- Devotees should take early bath and wear clean clothes.

- Idol of Goddess is placed near Kalasha.

- Offer Pan and Supari to Goddess.

- Flowers are offered, preferably night blooming Jasmine flower.

- Deepak of ghee is lit in front of the idol.

- Shri Durga Saptshati Path is recited.

- Mantras of Maa Kalaratri are chanted.

- Aarti is performed and Bhog is offered in the morning as well in the evening.

