New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: From observing vrat to worshipping the Goddess, devotees are leaving no stone unturned as we almost enter day 6 of Navratri 2021. Yes, the special Hindu festival which began on October 7 is all set to enter the 6th day which is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. She is also known as the warrior goddess who is a form of Goddess Parvati. Mata Parvati took this avatar to kill the demon Mahishasur and that's why she is also worshipped as Mahishasuramardini (slayer of Mahishasura).

Meanwhile, talking about Shardiya Navratri, it is the most significant Hindu festival, it falls during the months of September / October of Gregorian calendar. According to Hindu Lunar calendar, it starts from Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. It is a nine-day festival celebrated with great fervour and gaiety across the country. Among nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, each day of Navratri is dedicated to one form.

Maa Katyayani: Date and time

Shashthi Tithi will fall on October 11, 2021.

Shashthi Tithi upto 23:50

Sunrise 06:19

Sunset 17:55

Maa Katyayani: Significance

Vamana Purana depicts that to kill the demon Mahishasura, out of spontaneous anger, energy rays of the gods combined and crystallized in the ashram of Rishi Katyayana, where he gave it a proper form of Devi. The name Katyayani is given as the daughter of Katyayana.

Description of Devi are found in the Devi Mahatmya part of the Markandeya Purana attributed to Rishi Markandeya. She is worshipped as the Adi Shakti swaroop of Maa Durga. Unmarried girls observe fast and worship this form to get the husband of their wish.

Maa Katyayani rides on the Lion having four hands. In two hands she holds Khadga (longsword) and the flower lotus. The other hands are in Abhayamudra and Varadmudra. Maa Katyayani is draped in red attire

She is associated with the colour red and planet Jupiter.

Maa Katyayani: Mantra

Oṃ Devī Kātyāyanyai Namaḥ

Dhyan Mantra

Swarnagya chakra sthitam

shashtam Durga Trinetram.

Varabhit Karam shadgpadmdharam katyayansutam Bhajami

Maa Katyayani: Puja vidhi

- Devotees should wear clean clothes after having early bath.

- Puja place is cleaned and fresh flowers are replaced.

- A deepak of ghee is lit in front of kalash and idol of Devi.

- Durga Saptshati is recited., Devi Mantra are chanted.

- Aarti of goddess is performed

- Prasad is offered and distributed among all.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal