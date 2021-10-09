New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day festival, Navratri 2021, is underway, and on the third day, devotees are worshipping Goddess Chandraghanta. As the fourth day is around the corner, devotees have started with the preparation. On the Chaturthi Tithi of Navratri, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped, creator of the universe. As per Hindu mythology, she was born way before the universe came into existence. With her smile, she created the sun, moon and other planets.
Goddess Kushmanda rides online and is depicted with eight hands holding bow, arrow, kamandal, lotus, trident, chakra and other significant items. As per the Hindu belief, those who worship goddess, are blessed with prosperity, good vision freedom from mental afflictions and diseases.
Navratri 2021 Day 4: Date and Shubh Timing
Date: October 10, Sunday
Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 07:48 AM, October 9
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04:55 AM, October 10
Navratri 2021 Day 4: Siginificance
The name of Goddess Kushmanda is a combination of three words-- Ku means 'little', Ushma means 'warmth or energy' and Anda means 'egg'. It means the one who created this universe as a 'little cosmic egg'. Devotees who worship her are bestowed with happiness, prosperity and disease-free life.
Navratri 2021 Day 4: Puja Vidhi
- Take a bath and wear clean clothes
- Offer sindoor, bangles, kajal, bindi, comb, mirror, red chunri, etc to Goddess
- As prasad offer malpuas, curd or halwa to Goddess
- Chant mantras and conclude the puja by performing aarti
Navratri 2021 Day 4: Mantras
1. Surasampoornakalasham Rudhiraluptameva Cha Dadhaana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastume
2. Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah
Om Devi Kushmandayayi Namah
Suraasampoorna Kalasham Rudhiraaplutamev Cha Dadhaanaa Hastpadmaabhyaam Kushmanda Shubhdaastu Me
3. Maa Kushmanda Prarthna
Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha
Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me
4. Maa Kushmanda Stuti
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
5. Maa Kushmanda Dhyan
Vande Vanchhita Kamarthe Chandrardhakritashekharam
Simharudha Ashtabhuja Kushmanda Yashasvinim
Bhaswara Bhanu Nibham Anahata Sthitam Chaturtha Durga Trinetram
Kamandalu, Chapa, Bana, Padma, Sudhakalasha, Chakra, Gada, Japawatidharam
Patambara Paridhanam Kamaniyam Mriduhasya Nanalankara Bhushitam
Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundala, Manditam
Praphulla Vadanamcharu Chibukam Kanta Kapolam Tugam Kucham
Komalangi Smeramukhi Shrikanti Nimnabhi Nitambanim
6. Maa Kushmanda Stotra
Durgatinashini Tvamhi Daridradi Vinashanim
Jayamda Dhanada Kushmande Pranamamyaham
Jagatamata Jagatakatri Jagadadhara Rupanim
Charachareshwari Kushmande Pranamamyaham
Trailokyasundari Tvamhi Duhkha Shoka Nivarinim Paramanandamayi,
Kushmande Pranamamyaham
7. Maa Kushmanda Kavach
Hamsarai Mein Shira Patu Kushmande Bhavanashinim
Hasalakarim Netrecha, Hasaraushcha Lalatakam
Kaumari Patu Sarvagatre, Varahi Uttare Tatha,
Purve Patu Vaishnavi Indrani Dakshine Mama
Digvidikshu Sarvatreva Kum Bijam Sarvadavatu
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv