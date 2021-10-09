New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day festival, Navratri 2021, is underway, and on the third day, devotees are worshipping Goddess Chandraghanta. As the fourth day is around the corner, devotees have started with the preparation. On the Chaturthi Tithi of Navratri, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped, creator of the universe. As per Hindu mythology, she was born way before the universe came into existence. With her smile, she created the sun, moon and other planets.

Goddess Kushmanda rides online and is depicted with eight hands holding bow, arrow, kamandal, lotus, trident, chakra and other significant items. As per the Hindu belief, those who worship goddess, are blessed with prosperity, good vision freedom from mental afflictions and diseases.

Navratri 2021 Day 4: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: October 10, Sunday

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 07:48 AM, October 9

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04:55 AM, October 10

Navratri 2021 Day 4: Siginificance

The name of Goddess Kushmanda is a combination of three words-- Ku means 'little', Ushma means 'warmth or energy' and Anda means 'egg'. It means the one who created this universe as a 'little cosmic egg'. Devotees who worship her are bestowed with happiness, prosperity and disease-free life.

Navratri 2021 Day 4: Puja Vidhi

- Take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Offer sindoor, bangles, kajal, bindi, comb, mirror, red chunri, etc to Goddess

- As prasad offer malpuas, curd or halwa to Goddess

- Chant mantras and conclude the puja by performing aarti

Navratri 2021 Day 4: Mantras

1. Surasampoornakalasham Rudhiraluptameva Cha Dadhaana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastume

2. Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

Om Devi Kushmandayayi Namah

Suraasampoorna Kalasham Rudhiraaplutamev Cha Dadhaanaa Hastpadmaabhyaam Kushmanda Shubhdaastu Me

3. Maa Kushmanda Prarthna

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me

4. Maa Kushmanda Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

5. Maa Kushmanda Dhyan

Vande Vanchhita Kamarthe Chandrardhakritashekharam

Simharudha Ashtabhuja Kushmanda Yashasvinim

Bhaswara Bhanu Nibham Anahata Sthitam Chaturtha Durga Trinetram

Kamandalu, Chapa, Bana, Padma, Sudhakalasha, Chakra, Gada, Japawatidharam

Patambara Paridhanam Kamaniyam Mriduhasya Nanalankara Bhushitam

Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundala, Manditam

Praphulla Vadanamcharu Chibukam Kanta Kapolam Tugam Kucham

Komalangi Smeramukhi Shrikanti Nimnabhi Nitambanim

6. Maa Kushmanda Stotra

Durgatinashini Tvamhi Daridradi Vinashanim

Jayamda Dhanada Kushmande Pranamamyaham

Jagatamata Jagatakatri Jagadadhara Rupanim

Charachareshwari Kushmande Pranamamyaham

Trailokyasundari Tvamhi Duhkha Shoka Nivarinim Paramanandamayi,

Kushmande Pranamamyaham

7. Maa Kushmanda Kavach

Hamsarai Mein Shira Patu Kushmande Bhavanashinim

Hasalakarim Netrecha, Hasaraushcha Lalatakam

Kaumari Patu Sarvagatre, Varahi Uttare Tatha,

Purve Patu Vaishnavi Indrani Dakshine Mama

Digvidikshu Sarvatreva Kum Bijam Sarvadavatu

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv