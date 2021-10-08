New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Navratri 2021 has begun, and on October 9 devotees will be observing the third day of this holy festival, which is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. She is married form of Goddess Parvati, as, after marrying Lord Mahadeva, Goddess started adorning half Chandra on her forehead and ever since then, she is also known as Chandraghanta.

As per Hindu belief, planet Shukra is governed by Goddess Chandraghanta and those who worship her on Tritiya tithi of Navratri, get rid of all obstacles, worries, pain, etc. The goddess comes on her savari, which is a tigress and holding significant items in her ten hands such as Trishu, Kamandal, Lotus, Gada, Sword, Bow, Arrow, Japa Mala and Abhyamudra. She adorns the third eye on her forehead and is a symbol of bravery.

Navratri 2021 Day 3: Date and Shubh Tithi



Date: October 9, Saturday

Shubh Tithi begins: 10:48 AM, October 8

Shubh Tithi Ends: 07:48 AM, October 9

Navratri 2021 Day 3: Significance

As per Hindu belief, this day is associated with the grey colour as it symbolises zeal and determination to destroy evil. Also, the sound of the moon-bell on her forehead removes all types of negative spirits away from her devotees.

Navratri 2021 Day 3: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Collect all samghries to be used in worshipping Goddess Chandraghanta, such as jasmine flowers, bhog, etc.

- Bath the goddess and make her wear new clothes

- Offer her flowers, incense stick and do tilak

- Chant mantras and Devi path

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti

Navratri 2021 Day 3: Mantras and Stotram

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah ||

Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta |

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta ||

Apaduddharini Tvamhi Adya Shaktih Shubhparam |

Animadi Siddhidatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham ||

Chandramukhi Ishta Datri Ishtam Mantra Swarupinim |

Dhanadatri, Anandadatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham ||

Nanarupadharini Ichchhamayi Aishwaryadayinim |

Saubhagyarogyadayini Chandraghante Pranamamyaham ||

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv