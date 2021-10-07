New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Hindus, Shardiya Navratri has started on October 7th. During this festival, each day, one of the 9 incarnations of Goddess Durga is worshipped everyday. The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini who signifies bachelorhood and she wears white colour which signifies purity.

On the second day (Dwitiya tithi) October 8th, Devi Brahmcharini form of Goddess Durga will be worshipped. She is the goddess of devotion and penance.

Maa Brahmacharini: Date and time

Dwitiya Tithi up to 10:48 am

Sunrise 06:17 am

Sunset 05:59 pm

Maa Brahmacharini: Significance

In Vedic texts the meaning of Brahmacharini is a female who possesses sacred religious knowledge. She wears white clothes and depicted as walking on the bare feet. In her right hand, she holds Japa mala and Kamandalu is there in her left hand. To marry Lord Shiva maiden Parvati did Tapsya for thousands of years. She lived in mountains observed yogin and tapas. After her severe penance, Lord Shiva married her.

Her abode is in Svadhishthana Chakra. It is believed that Lord Mangal is governed by Goddess Brahmcharini.

Maa Brahmacharini: Mantra

1. Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

2. Dadhanakara Padmabhyam akshamala kamandalam,

Devi prasidathu mayi brahmacharinya nuththama.

Maa Brahmcharini: Puja vidhi

- Devotees should take early bath and wear clean clothes.

- Idol of Goddess is placed near Kailasha.

- Offer Pan and Supari to Goddess.

- Flowers are offered, preferably Jasmine flower.

- Deepak of ghee is lit in front of the idol.

- Shri Durga Saptshati Path is recited.

- Mantras of Maa Brahmacharini are chanted.

- Aarti is performed and Bhog is offered in the morning as well in the evening.

