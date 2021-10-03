New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maa Durga is the most popular and widely worshipped Hindu divinities. And Navratri is a festival observed in honour of different forms of Goddess Durga. This special festival falls during the bright half of the Hindu Lunar month Ashvin.

This year it will be observed from October 7th, Monday to October 15th, Friday. These nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations called Navadurga. Everyday, one incarnation is worshipped.

This is a popular, very holy festival with many beliefs and traditions. Maa Durga is a symbol of protection, destruction and motherhood. Origin of name Durga can well be defined by the shloka 'Durga durgati nashini' - which means the one who destroys all distress. Therefore, here are some Mantra which are chanted to ward off different problems of life.

Navratri 2021: Mantra

1.Maa Durga Beejakshar Mantra

Om dumm Durgaye namah

2. Maa Kaali Beejakshar Mantra

Om Krim Kalikaye namah

3. Maa Bhagwati Mantra

Om ain heen kleem Chamunday vichche

4. Shree Mahakali Stuti

Kaali Kaali Mahakaali, Kalike parmeshwari

Sarvanand kare Devi, Narayani Namastu te

5. Shree Sheetla Mata Stuti

Sheetle twam Jagatmata,

Sheetle twam Jagatpita

Sheetle twam Jagadhatri,

Sheetlaye namo namah

6. Vipatti nash

Sharnagat Deenart

Paritranparayaney

Sarvsyaarti Hare Devi

Narayani Namastu te

7. Vipatti nash and Shubh prapti

Karotu sa nah Shubhhetureshwari

Shubhangi Bhadranyabhihantu chapadah

8. Bhaynash

Sarvaswarupe Sarveshe

Sarvshakti Samanvite

Bhayebhystrati no Devi

Durge Devi Namastu te

9. Paap nash

Hinasti Daityatejansi

Swanenaypurya ya Jagatt

Saa Ghanta paatu no Devi

Papebhyonah Sutaniv

10. Rog naash

Rogansheshanahansi tushta

Rushta tu kaaman Sakalanbhishtaann

Twamashritanamm na vipannranaam

Twamashritahyashryantam Prayanti

11. Aarogya and Saubhagya

Dehi Saubhagyamrogyam

Dehi me param sukhamm

Ruupam dehi Jayam dehi

Yasho dehi dwisho jahi

