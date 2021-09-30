New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri 2021 is knocking right at the door. Yes, the festival of dance, dandia and devotion is starting from October 7, this year. For the unversed, Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga's nine avatars, each one of whom are worshipped on each day.

With a celebration span of nine nights, these auspicious days are celebrated with dedication and fervour with different traditions and reasons. The festival falls during the bright half of the Hindu Lunar month Ashvin. This year it will be observed from October 7th, Monday to October 15th, Friday.

This is a very holy festival with many beliefs and traditions. Some people believe in starting something new while some buy something new. As these special days are considered sacred, there are a few things which you should bring home to bring good luck and prosperity to your house. By doing this not just Mahalakshmi will bless you but you will also feel positivity around you.

1. Tulsi (Basil)

This is believed to be a spritual healing house plant. It is worshipped as the avatar of Goddess Lakshmi. This plant is commonly planted in courtyards in most of Hindu families. If it's not there, then during Navratri plant it in your house, preferably in East or North-East direction of the house. Daily light a deepak of ghee in front of it and pray. Goddess Lakshmi will bless with wealth and prosperity.

2. Kela (Banana)

According to Vastu and some sacred scriptures, Banana plant is very auspicious and believed to be a habitation place of deities in the tree. Bring this plant and preferably plant it in North-East direction. On every Thursday mix a small quantity of milk in water and pour it on the plant with the chanting of mantras. It will remove the financial stagnation.

3. Bargad leaf (Banyan leaf)

Bargad tree is said to be the resting place for God Krishna. Sacred scriptures say that Vedic hymns are its leaves. On any day during Navratri bring a leaf of bargad, after cleaning it with gangajal draw swastika on it with ghee and haldi. Worship it daily at the puja place. All the problems will be over within a span of time.

4. Harshringaar (Night flowering Jasmine)

This is a fragrant flower opening at dusk and finishing at dawn. It appeared as the result of Samudra manthan. Its leaves are used in Ayurvedic and Homeopathy treatments. Bringing this plant during Navratri in the house will welcome prosperity. Keep a part of this plant wrapped in red cloth with your stored money will increase the wealth.

5. Shankhpushpi

It's a magical herb, used from roots to tips. Shankh or conch-shaped flowers gives its name. It is known as Mangalyakushuma in Sanskrit- a bringer of good fortune and health. Bring root of it during Navratri. Keep it in a silver box near your stored wealth will remove all the problems regarding money in the house.

6. Dhatura

Also known as devil's trumpet, it's all species are poisonous. It features in rituals and prayers to Lord Shiva. Bring root of Dhatura in the house on auspicious time during Navratri. Wrapped in red cloth, with chanting of mantras worship it. All the problems will be removed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal