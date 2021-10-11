New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the scriptures, Kanya Puja or Kanya Bhoj has been described as very important on the occasion of Navratri. In Navratri, all the devotees of Maa Durga worship the girls as another form of Goddess's avatars. The people of Sanatan Dharma have a tradition of offering Kanya Puja and Kanya Bhoj for centuries. Kanya Bhoj is considered very important especially for those who establish the Kalash and keep the circle of nine days.

As per the tradition, the last two days of Navratri, the worship of girls has been described in Bhavishya Purana and Devi Bhagwat Purana. According to this description, the festival of Navratri is incomplete without Kanya Bhoj. People can do Kanya Puja on any day or any time of the Navratri festival. But according to mythology, Ashtami and Navami, the last two days of Navratri, are considered to be the best days for girl worship.

The nine girls who are called for Kanya Bhoj with different names of all the girls are worshiped as nine forms of Maa Durga. According to the age of the girls, their names have also been given in the stories. Two year old girl is Kanya Kumari, three year old girl is Trimurti, four year old girl is Kalyani, five year old girl is Rohini, six year old girl is Kalika, seven year old girl is Chandika, eight year old girl is Shambhavi, A nine year old girl is considered as Durga and a 10 year old girl is considered as Subhadra.

Therefore, since Kanya Bhoj is very sacred and holds such importance, here we are with a few things to keep in mind while performing puja and rituals.

Bhoj to nine girls

As per popular beliefs, 9 girls between the age of 2 to 10 years are called for bhoj as the number represents the 9 avatars of Maa Durga. It is said that the ideal number for Kanya Bhoj is nine. By the way, people can feed less and more girls according to their faith.

Make sure you have taken a bath

Meals should be served only after you have taken a bath in the morning. And since it is a sacred ritual, it is important to wash the Kanyas' feet too. Therefore, only after cleaning their feet make the girls sit and offer them food. Also, be sure that the place where the bhoj will take place is hygienic too.

Make sure to add one boy

It is customary to host a small boy with nine girls together. The child is said to be the form or langur of Bhairav Baba

Prepare vrat-friendly food

Avoid onion and garlic and prepare kheer, puri, black change etc to serve the girls in the form of prasad.

Give them gifts

While leaving the girls are offered grains, money or clothes. And in return, seek blessings from them as they are considered the Goddess's form.

