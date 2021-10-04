New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's that time of the year again. Yes, you guessed it right we are talking about Navrati. The nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga is almost here. And as the Indian households are preparing themselves and getting ready for the big rituals dedicated to the Goddess, food is also one of the major parts of this grand event which is given equal importance.

And since many people observe fast during these nine days dedicated to 9 avatars of Maa Durga, there are very limited ingredients that one can have. Therefore, here we are with 3 dessert recipes for you to try out this Navratri and satiate your taste buds. Take a look at the ingredients and steps below.

Badam and Makhana Kheer

This is one of the most common sweet which is prepared during this festival. Loaded with almonds (badam) and makhana this is considered one of the healthiest options to eat too.

Ingredients

Full cream milk- 2 cups

Sugar 4- tbsp

Saffron strands- a pinch

Green cardamom powder- ½ tsp

Almond slivers- ½ cup

Makhana (fox nuts)- 1 cup

Ghee- 2 tbsp

Method

• Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan, roast makhanas and almond slivers till they are golden.

• Heat milk and saffron strands in a heavy bottomed pan and bring it to a boil. Keep stirring the milk, so that it does not stick to the bottom.

• Add sugar to the milk and mix well.

• Add the whole makhana to the milk. Add the almond slivers to the mixture.

• Keep cooking the mixture till the makhanas soften and milk thickens a bit.

• Serve the kheer hot or chilled. Top it with roasted almond slivers and chopped roasted makhana.

Almond coconut burfi

Coconut is a very nutritious ingredient that is used for multiple dishes in India and barfi is one of them. Added with a goodness of almonds, coconut barfi is to die for.

Ingredients

Freshly grated coconut- 1/2 cup

Blanched almonds- 1 cup

Sugar (fine/ breakfast)- 1 cup

Desi ghee- 1/3 cup

Method

• In a non-stick pan add ghee, coconut and almond mixture on low medium heat. Stir to mix well and keep on stirring to prevent it from sticking to the pan or getting burnt, until it begins to leave the sides of the pan, lumping up as one mass. Add sugar and fold it well.

• Apply ghee onto a baking sheet and keep aside.

• Reduce heat to low and continue stirring for a few more minutes until the residue sticking to the sides of the pan starts to look opaque and dry, which means the consistency is nearing almost right for solidifying.

• Remove onto the greased plate / sheet. Mix the dough with greased hands, pat it flat into a neat square with a greased rolling-pin to 1/4 inch thickness. Smooth out the surface if needed.

• When cooled partially, cut into equal squares with a knife. Once completely cooled (about an hour or so), separate out the burfis with a flat spatula and store in an airtight container

Spiced almond banana jaggery cake

Apart from the Indian desserts, this one has a hint of westernised recipe. If you are bored with the usual type of sweets prepared every time, try this almond banana jaggrey cake recipe.

Ingredients

Butter, unsalted- 1/2 cup

Jaggery powder- 1/2 cup

Ground cinnamon- 1 ½ tsp

Nutmeg, ground- 1/4 tsp

Almonds, sliced- 1/2 cup

Sugar- 3/4 cup

Eggs, large- 3 no

Orange zest- 2 tsp

Banana, ripped & mashed- 1 1/4 cups

All-purpose flour- 3 cups

Baking powder- 1 1/2 tsp

Baking soda- 1 tsp

Salt- 1/2 tsp

Buttermilk- 2/3 cup

Method

• Melt 1/4 cup of the butter. Pour 2 tablespoons of the melted butter into an 8-cup pan. Brush the butter over pan sides and bottom. Mix the jaggery, cinnamon, nutmeg and almonds. Sprinkle the pan with half the jaggery mixture. Combine the remaining mixture with the remaining melted butter and set it aside.

• In a large bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup butter with granulated sugar until blended. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until blended. Beat in mashed banana.

• Mix all-purpose baking powder, soda and salt. Add these to the banana mixture along with the buttermilk and stir until well blended.

• Pour half the batter into prepared pan. Spoon the remaining jaggery sugar mixture evenly over top. Cover with the remaining batter.

• Bake in a 180° oven until a long wood skewer inserted into the thickest part of the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool the cake on a rack about 5 minutes, then invert it onto a serving plate. Serve the cake warm or cool.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal