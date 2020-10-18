Navratri 2020 Maa Chandraghanta: Day 3 of this auspicious nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, who is embodiment of beauty. The colour for the day is yellow.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India that is celebrated with a lot of zeal enthusiasm over nine days. The day 3 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, who is the embodiment of beauty and symbolises bravery. On this special day, people wear yellow dresses as it is considered to is a 'vivacious colour'. Legends say that Maa Chandraghanta rides on a tiger and wears half moon on her forehead and that's why she is called 'Chandra-Ghanta'. So as people celebrate day of Navratri, here are some wishes, messages and greetings to share on this day:

Wishes and messages:

May Goddess Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings, Happy Navratri!

May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. May hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities-power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health. Jai Mata Di

Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives with love, laughter and positivity.

May Devi Ma bless you on this special day of Navratri, and may on this festive season Dhan, Yash and Samriddhi come to your home… Happy Navratri!

Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020 and hope we emerge stronger from the pandemic.

As an honour to Goddess Durga, let us spread happiness and joy around us. Happy Navratri!

Maa has come to grace us with her presence this year, so let us take this opportunity to worship her with the purest of intentions and cherish her blessings and celebrate love with people who matter. I wish you all a very happy Navratri

We Wish You A Happy Navratri! May Goddess Durga Destroy All The Worries And Bad And Bless You And Your Family With Joy, Prosperity, And Peace

May This Navratri Durga Maa Bless You And Your Family With Good Health, Happiness, And Prosperity.

Greetings:

Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri. Have a blessed Navratri!!!

This Navratri, may Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Jai Mata Di.

I wish that Goddess Durga is always there to protect you from all problems in life.

It is that time of the year when Maa Durga visits the Earth from her heavenly abode. Let us celebrate her arrival and seek her blessings for a better future.

Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

May the nine divine days bring joy in your life forever. Happy Navratri!

May the blessings of Goddess Durga always be with you. Wishing you happiness! Happy Navratri 2020!

This Navratri, may you get rid of all the troubles and sorrow. May your life be filled with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Let us celebrate Maa Durga and all the goodness that she represents. A very happy Navratri to you and your family.

This Navratri, let us get inspired by Maa Durga and destroy all the evil that is within us. Let us hope and pray that the world becomes a better place for our future generations. Jai Mata Di.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma