Navratri 2020 Maa Brahmacharini: The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini who is an endowment of peace and prosperity. The colour for day 2 of Navratri is blue.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The day 2 of Navratri, which is also known as 'Nauratri' or 'Nauratan', is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Maa Brahmacharini is also known as 'Tapascharini', 'Aparna' and 'Uma' and endowment of peace and prosperity. People worship Maa Brahmacharini on day 2 of Navratri to seek salvation or 'moksha'. It is believed that Maa Brahmacharini holds a mala in of her hands and kamandal on another. The colour for day 2 of Navratri is blue which depicts tranquility yet strong energy. So as people celebrate day 2 of Navratri, here are some wishes, messages and greetings to share on this day:

Wishes and Messages:

Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020!

May Goddess Durga provide you with the strength to overcome all obstacles in life. Shubh Navratri!

May Maa Durga empower you and your family with health, wealth, happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri 2020!

Wishing you a very happy and vibrant New Year and auspicious Navratri.

Maa Durga means she, who is incomprehensible to reach. Happy Navratri!

Here’s wishing that the colours, beauty, bliss, and happiness, of this auspicious festival of Maa Durga stay with you, not just for these nine days, but forever. Happy Navratri 2020!

Iss Navratri pe hamari shubkamnayen aapke saath hai.

Maa Durga will surely bestow her 9 forms of blessings for you and your family: Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

May Goddess Durga bestow all happiness and joy in your family for all years to come.

May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri bring your good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

Quotes:

"Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

"May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival will be great for you!"

"Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family"

"Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

"Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad; dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad; Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan; Navratri ki shubh kamnayein"

"It’s time to welcome Maa Durga at our doorstep and thank her for all the special gifts we received this year. Let’s make this Navratri a great one to remember!"

"Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa. ‘Happy Navaratri’"

Greetings:

Cherish new beginnings with the arrival of Maa Durga at home. Happy Navratri!

May Maa light up the hope of happy times and your year becomes full of smiles. Happy Navratri!

May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, and harmony to your life. Happy Navratri!

May this Navratas bring you new success, happiness and love!

This Navratri, may Goddess Durga bless you with all that you have dreamt of. Jai Mata Di

Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko meri or se Navratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein

This Navratri, may Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Jai Mata Di

